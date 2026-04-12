Tamil Nadu Elections: DMK, AIADMK, TVK and the Politics Around Welfare Schemes

“People often say they can understand subsidising food and education, but question why television sets are given to the poor. The fact is it is a mode of empowerment. Many women have told me they were introduced to the world of news only after they received free television sets,” he says. Athreya also finds it hypocritical to dismiss welfare measures as freebies. “The term ‘populism’ is often used by mainstream media to denigrate efforts to help the poor. At the same time, when corporates raise concerns, governments cut corporate taxes and roll out schemes to stimulate industry, arguing that corporates create wealth. In reality, it is human labour that creates wealth,” he adds.