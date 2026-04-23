Summary of this article
Kanimozhi says people will make the “right decision” and back the DMK government
Polling underway across 234 assembly segments in Tamil Nadu
DMK leader cites party’s governance record and commitment to protecting state, language and culture
Senior DMK leader and party MP Kanimozhi on Thursday expressed confidence that her party would return to power in Tamil Nadu, as polling for elections to 234 assembly segments was on across the state.
Speaking to the reporters after casting her vote here, she said "people will take the right decision and DMK regime will continue".
Stating that "truth" will emerge after the counting of votes on (May 4), Kanimozhi highlighted the DMK's performance over five years and its commitment to protect the state, language and culture.
She also urged the people of Tamil Nadu to carefully consider who has the capability to protect the state before casting their votes in the election.
To a question, she said “history will surely repeat,” in an apparent reference to the DMK repeating its 2021 poll show. PTI