Kanimozhi Says DMK Will Return In Tamil Nadu

Senior leader expresses confidence in mandate as polling gets underway across all 234 constituencies

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PTI
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Kanimozhi Says DMK Coming Back
Stating that "truth" will emerge after the counting of votes on May 4, Kanimozhi highlighted the DMK's performance over five years. Photo: Representative Image
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Kanimozhi says people will make the “right decision” and back the DMK government

  • Polling underway across 234 assembly segments in Tamil Nadu

  • DMK leader cites party’s governance record and commitment to protecting state, language and culture

Senior DMK leader and party MP Kanimozhi on Thursday expressed confidence that her party would return to power in Tamil Nadu, as polling for elections to 234 assembly segments was on across the state.

Speaking to the reporters after casting her vote here, she said "people will take the right decision and DMK regime will continue".

Stating that "truth" will emerge after the counting of votes on (May 4), Kanimozhi highlighted the DMK's performance over five years and its commitment to protect the state, language and culture.

She also urged the people of Tamil Nadu to carefully consider who has the capability to protect the state before casting their votes in the election.

To a question, she said “history will surely repeat,” in an apparent reference to the DMK repeating its 2021 poll show. PTI 

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