Netanyahu Says Israel And US Share Identical Goals Against Iran

Summary of this article
Netanyahu says Israel and the US have identical goals to remove enriched material and end Iran’s enrichment capabilities.
Israeli forces continue strikes on Hezbollah in southern Lebanon while widening security zone near Mount Hermon.
Negotiations underway with Lebanon for Hezbollah disarmament and sustainable peace, facilitated by the United States.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel and the United States share identical goals in the conflict with Iran.
According to PTI, Netanyahu said the US has been keeping Israel updated on its contacts with Iran. He added that both countries want to see the removal of enriched material from Iran, an end to its enrichment capabilities, and the reopening of key maritime routes.
"Our goals and those of the United States are identical: We want to see the enriched material removed from Iran, we want to see the cancellation of enrichment capabilities within Iran, and of course, we want to see the opening of the straits," Netanyahu said in a statement.
"It is too early to say how this matter will end, or even how it will progress. In anticipation of the possibility that fighting may resume, we are prepared for any scenario," he said, referring to the fragile two-week ceasefire between Iran and US-Israel set to end on April 22.
PTI reported that as Israeli forces and the Shi'ite Lebanese group Hezbollah continued to exchange heavy fire, Netanyahu said the military was striking militant targets while supporting residents in northern Israel.
"I stand by the residents of the north who are continuing to stand firm. At the same time, our forces are continuing to strike Hezbollah," he said.
Referring to operations in Bint Jbeil, a key Hezbollah stronghold in southern Lebanon, Netanyahu said Israeli forces were close to overcoming the area. The town has been considered a symbol of the group’s resistance since the 2006 war and was the capital of Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.
Netanyahu said he had instructed the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) to widen the security zone in southern Lebanon and extend it eastward toward the slopes of Mount Hermon to better assist the Druze community in the area.
He also confirmed that negotiations were underway with Lebanon, with US involvement, even though the two countries do not have formal diplomatic relations.
"In the negotiations with Lebanon, there are two central goals: first, the disarmament of Hezbollah, and second, (achieving) a sustainable peace," he said.
Reported PTI that the IDF had set out key conditions for any agreement. These include establishing a buffer zone up to the Litani River free of Hezbollah presence, retaining operational freedom, and starting a long-term disarmament process under US supervision.
Despite the talks, Israeli forces have continued operations in southern Lebanon and have not been told to prepare for a ceasefire.
IDF Spokesperson Brig Gen Effie Defrin said forces were active across the area, with five divisions supported by air power.
“We continue to operate at all times, deepening achievements and striking Hezbollah terrorists,” he said.
IDF Chief of Staff Lt Gen Eyal Zamir said the military remained on high alert and was continuing to approve operational plans for both Lebanon and Iran.
(With inputs from PTI)