Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu X Review: Chiranjeevi’s Film Opens To Mixed Reactions

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu opened to mixed reactions on X.
Chiranjeevi’s screen presence emerges as the film’s biggest highlight.
Fans celebrated the comeback despite criticism of the film’s execution.
Anil Ravipudi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has arrived in theatres, marking Chiranjeevi’s return to the big screen after a gap. The Sankranthi release, which also stars Nayanthara in a key role, opened on January 12 and quickly became a talking point on X (formerly Twitter), with early reactions pouring in from fans and moviegoers.
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu X reactions
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu's review on X paints a divided picture. While several viewers described the film as routine and average, Chiranjeevi's fans were quick to celebrate his comeback, crediting him as the film's biggest strength.
One post read, “One word – EXCELLENT FILM. Chiranjeevi THE BOSS IS BACK. Nayanthara is perfect for this role. Anil Ravipudi knows the family pulse,” calling it a complete entertainer. Another viewer urged audiences to watch it with family, praising the sound and festive appeal.
A more detailed Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Twitter review highlighted the performances, calling it largely Chiranjeevi’s show, supported by Nayanthara and a cameo by Venkatesh. The film’s fast-paced opening and reliance on the star’s comedy and screen presence were repeatedly noted.
Chiranjeevi fans react to the film
Not all reactions were glowing. Some viewers pointed out that while the first half benefits from Chiranjeevi’s comic timing, the second half loses steam with repetitive humour and a weak antagonist. Despite these flaws, many agreed that Chiranjeevi carries the film almost entirely, making it a passable festive watch for a section of the audience.
Fans hail Chiranjeevi’s return
MSVPG also stars Catherine Tresa, Sachin Khedekar, and Sudev Nair in significant roles.