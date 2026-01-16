Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 4: Chiranjeevi's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark In India

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Box Office Collection: Megastar Chiranjeevi has redeemed himself with his latest Makar Sankranthi 2026 release, Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu. His last release, Bhola Shankar (2023), was a huge disaster, which failed to earn even Rs 50 crore in its lifetime haul. Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu, which hit the screens on January 12, has been doing a phenomenal business at the box office and has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in just four days of its release. It has overshadowed other South releases, including Prabhas' The Raja Saab and Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi.