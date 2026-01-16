Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 4: Chiranjeevi's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark In India

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Box Office Collection: Chiranjeevi's film is performing extremely well, beating other releases, including Prabhas' The Raja Saab.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu box office collection day 4
Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu crosses Rs 100 crore mark in four days Photo: X
Summary
  • Telugu movie Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu is performing better than other South releases.

  • Chiranjeevi-starrer has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in four days.

  • Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the action-comedy also stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Nayanthara in key roles.

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Box Office Collection: Megastar Chiranjeevi has redeemed himself with his latest Makar Sankranthi 2026 release, Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu. His last release, Bhola Shankar (2023), was a huge disaster, which failed to earn even Rs 50 crore in its lifetime haul. Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu, which hit the screens on January 12, has been doing a phenomenal business at the box office and has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in just four days of its release. It has overshadowed other South releases, including Prabhas' The Raja Saab and Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the action-comedy also stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Nayanthara in key roles. It received mixed reviews, but Chiranjeevi was praised for his performance, with many calling it a "one-man show."

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection Day 1 - X
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 1: Chiranjeevi Starrer Earns Nearly Rs 30 Crore

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu box office collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, the Chiranjeevi-starrer had a strong start with Rs 32.2 crore. The special previews collection was Rs 9.35 crore. On Day 2, it saw a decline in its collections, earning Rs 18.75 crore, and saw a slight increase on Day 3, collecting Rs 19.5 crore. On its first Thursday (Day 4), the action comedy saw a surge, amassing an estimated Rs 22 crore, taking the total collection of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu to Rs 101.85 crore.

It had an overall 75.97% Telugu occupancy on Thursday. Morning shows recorded an occupancy rate of 52.46% and increased during the afternoon and evening shows with 86.03% and 86.81% footfall. It saw a slight decline during the night shows with 78.57% occupancy rate.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu crosses Rs 120 mark worldwide - X
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 2: Chiranjeevi's Film Crosses Rs 120 Mark Worldwide

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

According to makers, the worldwide gross collection of Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu stands at over Rs 190 crore.

The Raja Saab has earned only Rs 5.65 crore on its first Thursday, while Parasakthi collected Rs 5.5 crore. Ravi Teja's Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi has minted Rs 2.50 crore.

Among all the Tamil and Telugu releases, Chiranjeevi's film is a clear winner at the box office. It is expected to perform better during the weekend.

