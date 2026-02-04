OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: New Movies And Shows To Watch This Friday

From gripping courtroom dramas and fantasy horrors to sharp thrillers and modern romances, this week’s OTT and theatrical releases offer plenty to add to your watchlist.

Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
This week’s OTT and theatrical releases Photo: IMDb
Summary
  • Major OTT releases arrive on Netflix, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, and Prime Video.

  • Four Bollywood films hit theatres across thriller, romance, and courtroom drama.

  • This week’s watchlist balances entertainment with socially driven storytelling.

The first weekend of February brings a packed slate of OTT premieres and theatrical releases, spanning multiple genres, languages, and formats. Whether you prefer bingeing from home or catching a big-screen release, this week offers a mix of thrillers, documentaries, fantasy dramas, and socially driven films worth your time.

Here’s a curated list of 5 key OTT releases and 4 major theatrical films releasing this week that truly stand out.

OTT Releases This Friday

1. The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab
The Raja Saab Photo: IMDb
info_icon

Platform: JioHotstar

Prabhas headlines this Telugu fantasy horror comedy as Raju, a man on a mission to reconnect with his estranged past. What begins as a search for his grandfather soon turns sinister when he encounters a haunted ancestral mansion deep in the jungle. With humour, fantasy, and horror blending, The Raja Saab is positioned as a mass-friendly entertainer with a supernatural twist. It's set to release on 6 Feb 2026.

2. Salvador

A Still from Salvador
A Still from Salvador Photo: IMDb
info_icon

Platform: Netflix

This Spanish-language action drama follows an ambulance driver whose life spirals after discovering his daughter’s involvement with a neo-Nazi group. Dark, urgent, and emotionally grounded, Salvador explores radicalisation, parental guilt, and moral desperation, making it one of the more intense OTT releases of the week. It's set to release on 6 Feb 2026.

3. Jazz City

A Still From Jazz City
A Still From Jazz City Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Platform: SonyLIV

Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, this Bengali historical thriller unfolds inside a secret jazz club in Kolkata. The series follows a hustler pulled into espionage, ideology, and rebellion. Music, politics, and power collide across ten episodes, giving Jazz City a distinct cultural and historical texture. It's set to release in March 2026.

4. Queen of Chess

A Still From Queen of Chess
A Still From Queen of Chess Photo: IMDb
info_icon

Platform: Netflix

This documentary traces the extraordinary journey of Judit Polgár, the only woman to break into the world’s top 10 chess rankings. Moving beyond trophies, the film examines gender barriers, discipline, and legacy in a male-dominated sport, with rare insights into her rivalry with Garry Kasparov. It's set to release on 6 Feb 2026.

5. Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision

Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision Poster
Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision Poster Photo: IMDb
info_icon

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Narrated by Kate Winslet, this documentary explores King Charles III’s decades-long commitment to environmental sustainability. Featuring archival footage and global projects, the film reflects on leadership, ecology and the balance between progress and preservation.

Theatrical Releases This Week

6. Vadh 2

Vadh 2 Poster
Vadh 2 Poster Photo: IMDb
info_icon

Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta return in this slow-burn crime sequel set largely within a prison. Building on the moral complexity of the first film, Vadh 2 explores guilt, justice, and psychological tension, making it a strong pick for fans of grounded thrillers. It's all set to release on 6 Feb 2026.

7. Tu Yaa Main

Tu Yaa Main Poster
Tu Yaa Main Poster Photo: IMDb
info_icon

This survival thriller stars Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor as social media influencers whose getaway turns dangerously real. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the film blends modern relationships with primal fear, offering a sharp counterpoint to typical Valentine-season romances. It's all set to release on 13 Feb 2026.

8. O’ Romeo

O’ Romeo Poster
O’ Romeo Poster Photo: IMDb
info_icon

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, O’ Romeo stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in a dark, poetic action thriller rooted in the Mumbai underworld. With an ensemble cast including Nana Patekar and Vikrant Massey, the film promises intensity, violence, and emotional depth. It's all set to release on 13 Feb 2026.

