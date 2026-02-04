OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: New Movies And Shows To Watch This Friday

Prabhas headlines this Telugu fantasy horror comedy as Raju, a man on a mission to reconnect with his estranged past. What begins as a search for his grandfather soon turns sinister when he encounters a haunted ancestral mansion deep in the jungle. With humour, fantasy, and horror blending, The Raja Saab is positioned as a mass-friendly entertainer with a supernatural twist. It's set to release on 6 Feb 2026.