OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: Invincible S4, Border 2, Peaky Blinders Lead New Line-up

OTT and theatrical releases this week include action, thrillers, and drama.
Invincible Season 4 and Peaky Blinders return on streaming platforms.
Hindi series Chiraiya and Border 2 headline new OTT arrivals.
OTT and theatrical releases this week bring a fresh slate of films and series across streaming platforms and cinemas. As the weekend approaches, several new titles are arriving for viewers looking to update their watchlist with a mix of action, crime dramas and emotional storytelling.
Streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar are rolling out both international hits and Indian productions. At the same time, theatres continue to showcase new English-language films for audiences who prefer the big screen experience. Here are some of the notable releases worth checking out this week.
OTT Releases This Week:
1. Invincible Season 4
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
When to watch: March 18, 2026
The animated superhero series returns with a new chapter that pushes its characters into darker territory. The story continues to follow Mark Grayson as he learns what it truly means to carry the legacy of his powerful father while protecting Earth from dangerous threats.
This season adapts major storylines from the comics and introduces powerful enemies that challenge Mark both physically and emotionally.
2. The Housemaid
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
When to watch: March 19, 2026
Based on a bestselling novel, this psychological thriller follows a young woman who accepts a job as a maid for a wealthy household. As she settles into the role, she begins to notice disturbing behaviour and hidden tensions within the family she works for.
What initially appears to be a routine job gradually turns into a dangerous situation as secrets inside the mansion begin to surface.
3. Chiraiya
Where to watch: JioHotstar
When to watch: March 20, 2026
This Hindi drama series explores the emotional and social consequences of marital abuse through the story of a woman trying to reclaim her voice within a troubled marriage.
With a strong cast including Divya Dutta and Sanjay Mishra, the show examines difficult conversations about relationships and personal freedom.
4. Border 2
Where to watch: Netflix
When to watch: March 20, 2026
The war drama continues the legacy of the iconic Indian film franchise. The story centres on soldiers navigating intense battlefield situations while dealing with personal sacrifices and emotional conflicts.
Featuring a cast led by Sunny Deol, the film blends large-scale action with patriotic themes and personal stories from the front lines.
5. Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man
Where to watch: Netflix
When to watch: March 20, 2026
Fans of the famous crime saga will see the return of Tommy Shelby in this new chapter set during World War II. The story follows the Shelby family as they face fresh challenges and dangerous enemies while the world moves toward another global conflict.
Theatrical Releases This Week:
6. Dhurandhar 2
Where to watch: In cinemas
Release date: March 19
Dhurandhar: The Revenge, popularly known as Dhurandhar 2, continues the story that began with the 2025 film Dhurandhar. The sequel is written, co-produced and directed by Aditya Dhar, and brings together a large ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh. The film also features Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and Gaurav Gera, along with several actors returning from the first instalment.
The sequel moves forward from the events of the original film, expanding the conflict and raising the stakes for its central characters. With familiar faces returning and new developments in the story, the film aims to build on the action-driven narrative established in the earlier instalment.
This week’s OTT and theatrical releases highlight the variety of stories currently arriving across entertainment platforms. From the superhero action of Invincible to the returning crime saga in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man and the emotional themes explored in Chiraiya, the line-up spans multiple genres.
As streaming platforms continue expanding their libraries with international titles and Indian productions, audiences now have more options than ever. Whether you prefer intense dramas, thrillers or character-driven stories, the latest OTT releases this week provide several fresh choices for your next binge session.