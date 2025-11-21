Mammootty's Kalamkaval Release Postponed; New Date Will Be Announced Soon

Mammootty's upcoming film Kalamkaval is not releasing on November 27.
Malayalam megastar Mammootty's new film Kalamkaval was scheduled for worldwide release on November 27, 2025. But fans have to wait as the film has been postponed. The news was confirmed by the makers on Thursday. Directed by debutant Jithin K Jose, the mystery thriller also stars Vinayakan in a key role. It has been produced by Mammootty Kampany.
Kalamkaval release date postponed
Sharing a new poster of the film on X (formerly Twitter), Mammootty announced the film's delay. He wrote, "#Kalamkaval Release Postponed , New Release Date will be Announced Soon !!"
His production company also shared the same poster and wrote, "Delayed, NOT Diminished. We hear you... The wait is noted. The Venom Beneath Will Arrive Soon !! #Kalamkaval Release Postponed , New Release Date will be Announced Soon !!"
Kalamkaval delay reason
According to reports, the film has been postponed due to delays in signing the OTT and satellite deals. However, the makers are yet to respond on the reports.
About Kalamkaval
Kalamkaval is a crime thriller that explores the story of a group of police officers who are assigned to deal with a tense situation between two conflicting communities in the border town of Kottayikkonam. The investigation takes an unexpected turn as they unravel a dangerous crime connected to a single man.
Mammotty plays the main antagonist, while Vinayakan plays a cop.
The film will be distributed in Kerala by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films. It was recently certified U/A 16+. The screenplay of Kalamkaval is jointly written by Jithin and Jishnu Sreekumar.