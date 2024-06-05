Art & Entertainment

Rajinikanth Congratulates PM Modi, MK Stalin, Chandrababu Naidu On Poll Results

Superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his third term in office as the Prime Minister of India after the announcement of Lok Sabha election results on Tuesday.

Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth Photo: X
info_icon

Superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his third term in office as the Prime Minister of India after the announcement of Lok Sabha election results on Tuesday.

He also congratulated Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for the DMK's performance in the elections, besides congratulating Chandrababu Naidu for the TDP sweeping the Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Rajinikanth, who will be next seen in ‘Vettaiyan’, said in a post on X: “My Hearty Congratulations to my dear friends .. Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M.K Stalin @mkstalin ...and Shri Chandrababu Naidu Garu @ncbn I extend my hearty congratulations to NDA #nda and most respected dear Narendra Modiji @narendramodi."

While Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) won 135 seats to storm to power in the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly, Stalin’s DMK won 22 out of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karni Sena Chief Murder: NIA Files Chargesheet Against Designated Terrorist Goldy Brar And 11 Others
  2. Guwahati: Heavy Rains, Flooded Streets & Traffic Snarls | In Pics
  3. World Environment Day: Plantation, Protest & Cleanliness Drives | In Photos
  4. INDIA-bloc Says 'Will Continue To Fight BJP's Fascist Rule Led By Modi' After Meeting In Delhi
  5. Pune Porsche Car Accident Case: JJB Extends Minor’s Observation Home Remand Till June 12
Entertainment News
  1. Romania's Culture Minister Asks Louis Vuitton To Acknowledge A Traditional Blouse Inspired Items
  2. Ram Charan To Wrap Up ‘Game Changer’ Shoot In Next 10 Days
  3. Actress Akansha Kapoor's Mantra For World Environment Day: 'Small Steps Matter'
  4. Rajinikanth Congratulates PM Modi, MK Stalin, Chandrababu Naidu On Poll Results
  5. Amit Sadh Looks Back At How His Bike Expedition Took Off On His Birthday
Sports News
  1. French Open 2024: Mirra Andreeva Upsets Aryna Sabalenka To Reach Maiden Grand Slam Semi-final
  2. IND Vs IRE, T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma Leaves Field In Pain After Half-Century
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: Mirra Andreeva Stuns World No 2 Aryna Sabalenka To Reach French Open 2024 Semi-Finals
  4. Serie A: Vincenzo Italiano Named Thiago Motta's Replacement At Bologna
  5. IND Vs IRE Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India Beat Ireland By Eight Wickets In NY
World News
  1. ‘Returning To Work Will Be A Miracle’: In 1st Speech After Assassination Attempt, Slovakia PM ‘Forgives’ Attacker
  2. Ever Thought About Lifetime Free McDonald's? Bill Gates And Warren Buffett Have It
  3. Wendy's Saucy Chicken Nuggets: 7 Flavorful Varieties To Spice Up Your Summer!
  4. Meet The Joro Spider: Harmless Giants Spotted In Maryland, Set To Invade New Jersey And New York
  5. UN Agency Predicts That 1.5-degree Celsius Target Limit Likely To Be Surpassed By 2028
Latest Stories
  1. In Rajasthan, Congress Breaks Jinx, Opens Account After A Decade
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Final Results: No Party Wins Majority, Modi Claims NDA Victory
  3. Himachal Pradesh: 'Queen' Kangana Outshines Royal Dynast Vikramaditya In Mandi As BJP Scores Hattrick
  4. 'Panchayat' Actor Pankaj Jha Calls Anurag Kashyap 'Timid' And 'Spineless' For THIS Reason
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: Mirra Andreeva Stuns World No 2 Aryna Sabalenka To Reach French Open 2024 Semi-Finals
  6. World Reacts To Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results; Well Wishes Pour In For Modi
  7. Janhvi Kapoor Shares First Pictures With Beau Shikhar Pahariya From Her Italian Getaway, Fans Are In Awe
  8. Election Results: NDA, INDIA Bloc Meeting After Poll Results; Stalin Meets Naidu At Delhi Airport | Highlights, June 5