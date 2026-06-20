Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 8: Diljit Dosanjh Film Crosses Rs 26 Crore Worldwide Amid New Competition

Diljit Dosanjh film faces Cocktail 2 and Toy Story 5 competition

The coming weekend is expected to be crucial for the film's long-term run. Apart from holdover titles such as Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Governor: The Silent Saviour and Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, the film now faces fresh competition from Cocktail 2 and Toy Story 5.