Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 8: Diljit Dosanjh Film Crosses Rs 26 Crore Worldwide Amid New Competition

Main Vaapas Aaunga worldwide collection reaches Rs 26.13 crore after eight days.
Diljit Dosanjh's Partition drama earned Rs 1.90 crore nett on Day 8.
Cocktail 2 and Toy Story 5 intensify second-week box office competition.
Main Vaapas Aaunga's box office collection Day 8 reflects a steady performance for Imtiaz Ali's Partition drama despite increased competition at the ticket window. Led by Diljit Dosanjh, the film has now crossed the Rs 26 crore mark worldwide as it enters its second week in theatres.
According to trade estimates, the film collected Rs 1.90 crore nett in India on its eighth day, registering a 13.6 per cent drop from the previous day. The latest numbers take its total India net collection to Rs 14.15 crore, while the domestic gross stands at approximately Rs 16.88 crore.
Main Vaapas Aaunga worldwide collection crosses Rs 26 crore
The overseas market continues to contribute significantly to the film's performance. On Day 8, the film added an estimated Rs 50 lakh gross internationally, pushing its overseas total to Rs 9.25 crore.
With domestic and overseas figures combined, the worldwide gross collection of Main Vaapas Aaunga now stands at an estimated Rs 26.13 crore.
The film recorded a healthy first week trajectory, growing from Rs 1.15 crore on its opening day to Rs 2.25 crore on its first Thursday. It was screened across 1,087 shows nationwide on its eighth day.
Diljit Dosanjh film faces Cocktail 2 and Toy Story 5 competition
The coming weekend is expected to be crucial for the film's long-term run. Apart from holdover titles such as Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Governor: The Silent Saviour and Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, the film now faces fresh competition from Cocktail 2 and Toy Story 5.
Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Main Vaapas Aaunga is a romantic drama set against the backdrop of the Partition of India. The film features Diljit Dosanjh alongside Sharvari, Vedang Raina, Naseeruddin Shah, Banita Sandhu, Kumud Mishra and Rajat Kapoor. It was released in theatres on June 12.