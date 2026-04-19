Mexico, Spain, Brazil Push For Dialogue On Cuba Amid Rising US Pressure

Mexico, Spain, and Brazil call for urgent humanitarian relief and diplomatic engagement over Trump’s remarks on Cuba

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  • Mexico, Spain and Brazil express “deep concern” over Cuba’s worsening humanitarian crisis

  • Leaders urge dialogue and respect for sovereignty amid rising geopolitical tensions

  • Trump’s remarks about “taking Cuba” intensify diplomatic unease

In a coordinated diplomatic effort, Mexico, Spain, and Brazil released a joint statement on Sunday expressing concern over the “dramatic situation” in Cuba, as the island faces mounting pressure and repeated threats from US President Donald Trump. 

The three countries, each governed by left-leaning administrations, voiced their “deep concern regarding the grave humanitarian crisis that the people of Cuba are enduring.” 

To address the situation, the joint declaration called on the international community and relevant stakeholders to support the “adoption of necessary measures to alleviate this situation.” 

The appeal was formalised at a summit of left-leaning leaders in Barcelona, hosted by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. The meeting brought together Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who echoed the call for coordinated action to “protect democracy.” 

While the communiqué did not directly name the United States, the three nations urged a “genuine and respectful dialogue” grounded in international law. It added that the goal of such engagement should be to “find a lasting solution to the present situation.” 

The countries also underscored the importance of national sovereignty, stressing that any resolution must ensure the Cuban people decide their own future freely and without external interference. 

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The diplomatic strain comes amid repeated warnings from Trump that Cuba is “next” on his agenda, remarks made alongside references to developments involving Iran and the removal of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro. 

Speaking to reporters earlier this week, Trump suggested he had the capacity to “take Cuba in some form,” adding that he could “do anything” with the island nation.

“I do believe I’ll be having the honour of taking Cuba,” he said. When pressed further, he reiterated, “Taking Cuba in some form, yeah.” Elaborating, he added, “Whether I free it, take it — I think I could do anything I want with it, if you want to know the truth.”

The statement follows a series of remarks by Trump indicating Cuba could be his next focus after developments in Venezuela and Iran. He said he could “take Cuba in some form” and claimed he could “do anything” with the country.

Such comments mark an unusual moment in US–Cuba relations. Since Fidel Castro came to power, no US president has publicly suggested taking control of the island.

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