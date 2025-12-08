Opposition Seeks Answers in LS on IndiGo Flight Chaos

Speaking in the Lok Sabha soon after the Question Hour, Congress' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said, "Through you (the Speaker), we request the government that the Civil Aviation Ministry should tell the country through this House that why people in all airports across the country since many days (are facing trouble), there are dialysis patients, people who have weddings in their house, people who want to reach their elderly, there is chaos at the airports." "We were told that even people wearing Hawai chappals will travel in aeroplanes, but prices have soared to Rs 20,000, coffee (at airports) is for Rs 250, and planes are delayed. Therefore, the government should tell us what it is doing," he said.