Opposition Seeks Answers in LS on IndiGo Flight Chaos

Parties demand clarity as cancellations cross 250 flights and passengers face soaring fares and delays.

Outlook News Desk
In response to the disruptions of IndiGo flights and the inconvenience that people are experiencing at numerous airports throughout the nation, the opposition on Monday demanded in the Lok Sabha that the government inform the nation about its actions.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu would make a thorough statement in the Lower House on Monday or Tuesday, according to Speaker Om Birla.

India's largest airline IndiGo's operations crumbled as pilot-rostering issues continued to force large scale flight cancellations, over 400 on Friday. - Photo: PTI
IndiGo Flight Cancellations Continue For Seventh Day; DGCA Extends Deadline

BY Outlook News Desk

Speaking in the Lok Sabha soon after the Question Hour, Congress' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said, "Through you (the Speaker), we request the government that the Civil Aviation Ministry should tell the country through this House that why people in all airports across the country since many days (are facing trouble), there are dialysis patients, people who have weddings in their house, people who want to reach their elderly, there is chaos at the airports." "We were told that even people wearing Hawai chappals will travel in aeroplanes, but prices have soared to Rs 20,000, coffee (at airports) is for Rs 250, and planes are delayed. Therefore, the government should tell us what it is doing," he said.

The administration has been under fire from the opposition for the "unprecedented crisis" caused by the disruptions in IndiGo flights.

The Congress has previously asserted that the current disarray at IndiGo was a direct result of the BJP government's "relentless push to manufacture a duopoly in the sector" rather than an accident.

As the disruptions in the crisis-affected airline's flight operations entered the seventh day, more than 250 IndiGo flights were cancelled from Delhi and Bengaluru airports on Monday, according to sources.

