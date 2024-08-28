Roston Chase insisted that allowing his West Indies team to play their natural game was crucial in securing an emphatic series win over South Africa. (More Cricket News)
In a rain-affected third T20I on Tuesday, the Windies emerged victors by eight wickets as they chased down the Proteas revised 108 run target in just 9.2 overs.
The visitors reached 23 runs without loss before play was stopped at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, with Tristan Stubbs scoring 40 runs from 15 balls upon play resuming.
Aiden Markram (20) and Reeza Hendricks (27) also contributed to South Africa's total, with Romario Shepherd ending with figures of 2-14 for the Windies.
Despite the early loss of Alick Athanaze (one) after just the fourth ball, Shai Hope (42) and Nicholas Pooran (35) handed the hosts the advantage.
Shimron Hetmyer's 31 from 17 balls secured the triumph, with West Indies captain Chase pleased with his team-mates playing their natural game in the shorter format.
"It was a good one [leading this time]. We wanted to win the series 3-0. I just asked the boys to give me victory because you want to start well," Chase said.
"The powerplay, we were doing well. I just thought that today the guys came out and applied pressure early.
"In a shortened game, we want guys to go and play their natural game. Guys came out and played brilliantly."
Shepherd was named the man of the match with his impressive bowling display, securing the wickets of Ryan Rickelton (27) and Markram.
The 29-year-old was not part of the Windies squad for the T20 World Cup in June, but was happy to exact their three-wicket defeat against the Proteas at the tournament.
"It's just about sticking to the process. Today was quite difficult because of the wet ball. The wicket was sticky," Shepherd said.
"I think I'm 70% there. You are never 100% in T20 cricket. To come and clean sweep the team which knocked us out of the World Cup was great."