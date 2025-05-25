IRE Vs WI, 3rd ODI Highlights: Keacy Carty Helps West Indies Beat Ireland By 197 Runs In Dublin

Catch the highlights of the third ODI match of the Ireland Vs West Indies, right here

icc X windies keacy carty.
West Indies batter Keacy Carty batting during the third ODI cricket match against Ireland in Dublin. Photo: X | ICC
Here are the highlights of Ireland vs West Indies, the 3rd ODI match held at Castle Avenue in Dublin on Sunday, 25 May 2025. After a massive 124-run win for the hosts in the opening match, the second ODI was washed away. Keacy Carty played a big knock of 170 runs, which helped the Windies beat the hosts by 197 runs in a rain-affected match. Catch the highlights of the third ODI, the Ireland Vs West Indies cricket match, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Ireland Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Tournament Stats

Top Run Scorers:

  1. Andy Balbirnie (Ireland) – 112 runs

  2. Keacy Carty (West Indies) – 108 runs

  3. Matthew Forde (West Indies) – 96 runs

Top Wicket Takers:

  1. Barry McCarthy (Ireland) – 6 wickets

  2. George Dockrell (Ireland) – 4 wickets

  3. Matthew Forde (West Indies) – 3 wickets

Ireland Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Head-To-Head

Ireland and West Indies have faced each other 17 times in ODI matches.

  • Ireland Wins: 4

  • West Indies Wins: 11

  • No Results: 2

Ireland Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Full Squads

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Cade Carmichael, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Thomas Mayes, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Liam McCarthy, Stephen Doheny, Matthew Humphreys, Jordan Neill

West Indies: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (w & c), Amir Jangoo, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, John Campbell, Shamar Joseph, Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades

Ireland Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Toss Update

Ireland win the toss and choose to field first.

In the last match, Ireland won the toss and chose to field first, and West Indies scores 352 runs in 50 overs before a rain washout. Another big score on the cards today?

Ireland Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Playing XIs

Ireland: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (w & c), Amir Jangoo, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales

West Indies: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Cade Carmichael, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (w), George Dockrell, Jordan Neill, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Liam McCarthy

Ireland Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: McCarthy Strikes!

Barry McCarthy came to open the bowling attack of Ireland and Brandon King opened the bowling with Evin Lewis. McCarthy dismissed King in the first over. Keacy Carty is the new batter at the crease.

WI - 8/1 (1)

Ireland Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: McCarthy Strikes Again!

Barry McCarthy got rid of the other opener batter Evin Lewis in his third over. Lewis made 14 runs off 13 balls. Shai Hope has joined Keacy Carty at the crease. The duo is looking to build a partnership from here.

WI - 42/2 (7)

Ireland Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Hope, Carty Rebuild Innings

Shai Hope and Keacy Carty have managed to add more than 40 runs for the third wicket after the early dismissals of both opener batters. Ireland bowlers are trying their everything to break this partnership.

WI - 74/2 (13)

Ireland Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: 100 Up For Windies

The partnership between Shai Hope and Keacy Carty is more than 70 runs now. The third-wicket stand has take Windies past 100 runs and the Irish bowlers are still in search of their next wicket.

WI - 100/2 (18)

Ireland Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Rain Stops Play

Shai Hope and Keacy Carty completed their respective half-centuries just before the rain interrupted the game. The match was halted and the players are back to their pavilions.

WI - 131/2 (22.4)

Ireland Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Shai Hope Falls!

The rain stopped the game for some time but the game started around half an hour later. Shai Hope and Keacy Carty continued to make runs at a regular interval but Andy McBrine dismissed the Windies captain in the 30th over. He made 75 runs off as many balls. Amir Jangoo is the new batter at the crease.

WI - 169/3 (30)

Ireland Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Carty Hits Ton!

Keacy Carty and Amir Jangoo have added more than 50 runs for the fourth wicket with the most runs coming from Carty's bat. The duo targeted Liam McCarthy and hit one six each in his over. Then in the next over, Keacy Carty hit two boundaries to complete his back-to-back tons in the ODI cricket.

WI - 226/3 (38)

Ireland Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Rain Interferes Again!

George Dockrell dismissed Amir Jangoo for 22 runs and as Keacy Carty changed his gears, the rain interrupted the match. The match was stopped again.

WI - 253/4 (42)

Ireland Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Carty Shifts Gears

The match started with Keacy Carty and Justin Greaves shifting gears as they approach the death overs. Irish bowlers are leaking runs. There was an incident when the camera person was struck with the ball and the match was halted for some time. But the game resumed and the mayhem continued for Ireland.

WI - 342/4 (47)

Ireland Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Target Set For Hosts

Justin Greaves completed his half-century and departed right after that. Matthew Forde played a quick cameo to take Windies to a mammoth total of 385 runs in Dublin. Now, Ireland need to make 386 runs to win this match.

WI - 385/7 (50)

Innings Break!

Brief Score: WI - 385/7 (50)

Keacy Carty - 170 (142), Shai Hope - 75 (75) | Barry McCarthy: (10-0-100-3)

Ireland Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Rain Delays Play

The rain has again stopped the game, and this time it is looking exactly like what happened in the last match. Windies have set a target, but the rain has interrupted the second innings. Stay tuned for further updates.

Ireland Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: IRE Start Batting

The second innings started with some changes in the game. Four overs have been reduced from 50 overs of play, and the revised target is 363 runs. Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie have opened the batting for Ireland, and Matthew Forde came to bowl the first over. Just three runs from the over.

IRE - 3/0 (1)

Ireland Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Balbirnie Departs!

Jayden Seales came to bowl the second over and got rid of the opener batter, Andrew Balbirnie. Cade Carmichael has joined Paul Stirling at the crease, and the duo is taking the Irish innings forward.

IRE - 38/1 (6)

Ireland Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: IRE Three Wickets Down!

Jaden Seales got his third wicket of the match when he dismissed Harry Tector in the eighth over. Cade Carmichael and Lorcan Tucker are present at the crease and taking Irish innings forward.

IRE - 79/3 (15)

Ireland Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: IRE 112/4 (21.3)

Alzarri Joseph digs in a short-of-length delivery on off stump, and George Dockrell rises on his toes to block it out solidly. No run on offer, and that wraps up a brilliant over, a wicket-maiden for Alzarri Joseph.

Ireland Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Roston Chase Strikes!

Roston Chase dismissed the set batter George Dockrell and Barry McCarthy replaced him at the crease. He could not survive for more than two deliveries and got involved in a run-out.

IRE - 160/7 (29)

Ireland Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Windies Win!

Andy McBrine was the last wicket, which was a run-out. The next two batters did not come to bat and were given absent hurt. West Indies won the match by 197 runs through DL method. The three-match ODI series is 1-1 and shared between the two teams.

IRE - 165/10 (29.5)

Keacy Carty | WI (POTM & POTS)

Good to come overseas and score in foreign conditions. The weather held up and result was in our favour. So, pretty pleased. We went back and implement a few methods. Just tried different methods.

Paul Stirling | Ireland Captain

Was a bit of a struggle. Didn't hit out straps. We could have been more consistent with our lengths. In batting, the West Indies were lot better than us. We were off with the ball and paid the price. I hope (Little and Liam) will have scans done. The last 20 overs were tough. They were always going to very difficult. We will look forward to the T20s.

Shai Hope | West Indies Captain

Very pleasing. You need to have the confidence when you step on the field. You can't control the weather like the last game. The thing with experience, you look at it differently. We are building a very strong team. Forde can bat down and field. Good asset to have. Good prep for the England tour. We will take the momentum forward to that.

That's All From Our Side!

The three-match ODI series ended with a 1-1 result. Keacy Carty was given Player of the Match and Player of the Season for his consistent knocks.

That's all from our side. Goodnight and take care!

