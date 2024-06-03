Papua New Guinea's Sese Bau congratulates West Indies' batsman Roston Chase after their ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.
West Indies' Nicholas Pooran plays a shot against Papua New Guinea during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.
West Indies' Roston Chase plays a shot against Papua New Guinea during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.
West Indies' Andre Russell plays a shot under the watch of Papua New Guinea's wicket keeper Kipling Doriga during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.
West Indies' Nicholas Pooran hits a six against Papua New Guinea during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.
Papua New Guinea's Kipling Doriga celebrates the dismissal of West Indies' Johnson Charles during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.
Papua New Guinea's Kipling Doriga plays a shot during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against West Indies at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.
Papua New Guinea's Chad Soper is bowled by West Indies' Andre Russell during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.
Papua New Guinea's Sese Bau is bowled by West Indies' Alzarri Joseph during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.
Papua New Guinea's Charles Amini walks off the field as West Indies' Nicholas Pooran celebrates his dismissal during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.
Papua New Guinea's Sese Bau hits a six during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against West Indies at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.