T20 World Cup: Roston Chase Leads WI Beat PNG By Five Wickets In Guyana - In Pics

Co-host West Indies scrapped to a nervy five-wicket win over Papua New Guinea as the T20 World Cup held its first match in the Caribbean on Sunday. PNG spinners restrained their opponents’ power-hitters but it wasn’t enough as West Indies reached a sub-par target of 137-5 with one over to spare. Sese Bau had earlier become only the second PNG batter to score a half century at a T20 World Cup. His 50-run knock lifted the team to 136-8 after 20 overs after West Indies captain Rovman Powell had won the toss and elected to field on a spin-friendly wicket. New Zealand, Uganda and Afghanistan are the other teams in Group C from which two will advance to the second stage of the tournament.