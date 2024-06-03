Cricket

T20 World Cup: Roston Chase Leads WI Beat PNG By Five Wickets In Guyana - In Pics

Co-host West Indies scrapped to a nervy five-wicket win over Papua New Guinea as the T20 World Cup held its first match in the Caribbean on Sunday. PNG spinners restrained their opponents’ power-hitters but it wasn’t enough as West Indies reached a sub-par target of 137-5 with one over to spare. Sese Bau had earlier become only the second PNG batter to score a half century at a T20 World Cup. His 50-run knock lifted the team to 136-8 after 20 overs after West Indies captain Rovman Powell had won the toss and elected to field on a spin-friendly wicket. New Zealand, Uganda and Afghanistan are the other teams in Group C from which two will advance to the second stage of the tournament.

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies Vs Papua New Guinea | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Papua New Guinea's Sese Bau congratulates West Indies' batsman Roston Chase after their ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.

1/10
Nicholas Pooran plays a shot against PNG
Nicholas Pooran plays a shot against PNG | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

West Indies' Nicholas Pooran plays a shot against Papua New Guinea during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.

2/10
Roston Chase plays a shot against PNG
Roston Chase plays a shot against PNG | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

West Indies' Roston Chase plays a shot against Papua New Guinea during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.

3/10
Andre Russell plays a shot against PNG
Andre Russell plays a shot against PNG | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

West Indies' Andre Russell plays a shot under the watch of Papua New Guinea's wicket keeper Kipling Doriga during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.

4/10
Nicholas Pooran hits a six against PNG
Nicholas Pooran hits a six against PNG | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

West Indies' Nicholas Pooran hits a six against Papua New Guinea during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.

5/10
PNGs Kipling Doriga celebrates a wicket
PNG's Kipling Doriga celebrates a wicket | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Papua New Guinea's Kipling Doriga celebrates the dismissal of West Indies' Johnson Charles during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.

6/10
Kipling Doriga plays a shot against WI
Kipling Doriga plays a shot against WI | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Papua New Guinea's Kipling Doriga plays a shot during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against West Indies at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.

7/10
PNGs Chad Soper
PNG's Chad Soper | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Papua New Guinea's Chad Soper is bowled by West Indies' Andre Russell during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.

8/10
Sese Bau is bowled by Alzarri Joseph
Sese Bau is bowled by Alzarri Joseph | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Papua New Guinea's Sese Bau is bowled by West Indies' Alzarri Joseph during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.

9/10
Nicholas Pooran celebrates Charles Aminis wicket
Nicholas Pooran celebrates Charles Amini's wicket | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Papua New Guinea's Charles Amini walks off the field as West Indies' Nicholas Pooran celebrates his dismissal during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.

10/10
Sese Bau hits a six against WI
Sese Bau hits a six against WI | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Papua New Guinea's Sese Bau hits a six during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against West Indies at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.

