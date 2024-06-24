Cricket

West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8s: Jansen's Six Propels Proteas Into Semis

Chasing a revised target of 123 runs in 17 overs after rain lashed Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, South Africa scraped home in the last over thanks to Marco Jansen's stunning strike off West Indies' Obed McCoy

AP/Lynne Sladky
Marco Jansen (left) and Kagiso Rabada celebrate South Africa's win over West Indies in their ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Super Eight match in Antigua. Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
info_icon

Who writes these scripts? Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen, the same duo which had collided during the West Indies innings leading to the latter getting injured, got together to win it for South Africa with the bat. What's more, it was the injured Jansen who sealed the deal with a six, to take the Proteas into the semi-finals of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Monday, June 24. (Highlights | Scorecard | Full Coverage)

Chasing a revised target of 123 runs in 17 overs after rain lashed Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, South Africa scraped home in the last over thanks to Marco Jansen's stunning strike off West Indies' Obed McCoy.

More to follow..

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. No Evidence He Understood True Meaning Of People's Verdict: Cong On PM Modi's Pre-Session Remarks
  2. Parliament News LIVE: Newly Elected Leaders Take Oath; PM Calls Emergency 'Black Spot' On India's Democracy
  3. Srinagar Recognised As 'World Craft City'
  4. UP: 1 Dead, 10 Injured Over Land Dispute In Shamli
  5. 'No Drama Please', PM Tells Opposition Ahead Of Parliament Session; Takes Oath As Member Of 18th LS | WATCH
Entertainment News
  1. Viral Video: Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Dance To ‘Afreen Afreen’, Match Steps With Kajol and Anil Kapoor
  2. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Confirms She's Joining ‘Hero Heeroine’ Cast
  3. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Pose For Shutterbugs In Red & White As Celebrities Troop In For All-Night Party
  4. Shatrughan Sinha Blesses Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal; Reception Venue Dolled Up In Red For All-Night Party
  5. Aamir Khan Visits Mahatma Gandhi's Ashram In Sevagram, Talks About Bapu's 'Great Influence' On Him
Sports News
  1. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  2. India Vs Australia, Super 8 ICC T20 World Cup: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
  3. Euro 2024: Niclas Fuellkrug Helps Germany Hold Switzerland 1-1, Top Group A - In Pics
  4. USA Vs ENG T20 WC 2024: England Clinch First Semi-Final Berth With 10-Wicket Victory Over United States - In Pics
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: USA Blank Bolivia 2-0 In Copa America; RSA Beat WI To Seal Semi-Final Spot At T20 World Cup 2024
World News
  1. Hindujas Acquitted, Not Facing Jail Term: Spokesperson Of Britain's Richest Family
  2. Aerial Drone Launched By Yemen's Houthi Rebels Hits Ship In The Red Sea, Causing Damage And Injuries
  3. Indian-origin Man From Andhra Pradesh Killed During Robbery In America’s Dallas
  4. Hajj 2024: Over 1,300 Dead, 83% Of Them Unauthorised Pilgrims Who Walked Distances In Heat | Key Points
  5. Russia: Gunmen Kill Over 15 People, Including Cops, Priest, Civilians In Southern Dagestan
Latest Stories
  1. Priyanka Jarkiholi: The Millennial MP
  2. Geniben Thakor: Breaking Ground As Gujarat’s Lone Congress MP
  3. Brazil Vs Costa Rica Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Group D, Matchday 1
  4. London Postgraduate Iqra Hasan Continues Family Legacy By Winning The Kairana Seat
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: USA Blank Bolivia 2-0 In Copa America; RSA Beat WI To Seal Semi-Final Spot At T20 World Cup 2024
  6. NEET 2024: Bihar Police Reveals How ‘Notorious’ Gang Got Answers Before Exam Day
  7. Parliament News LIVE: Newly Elected Leaders Take Oath; PM Calls Emergency 'Black Spot' On India's Democracy