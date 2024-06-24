Marco Jansen (left) and Kagiso Rabada celebrate South Africa's win over West Indies in their ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Super Eight match in Antigua. Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Marco Jansen (left) and Kagiso Rabada celebrate South Africa's win over West Indies in their ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Super Eight match in Antigua. Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky