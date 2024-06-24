Who writes these scripts? Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen, the same duo which had collided during the West Indies innings leading to the latter getting injured, got together to win it for South Africa with the bat. What's more, it was the injured Jansen who sealed the deal with a six, to take the Proteas into the semi-finals of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Monday, June 24. (Highlights | Scorecard | Full Coverage)
Chasing a revised target of 123 runs in 17 overs after rain lashed Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, South Africa scraped home in the last over thanks to Marco Jansen's stunning strike off West Indies' Obed McCoy.
More to follow..