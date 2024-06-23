Cricket

AFG Vs AUS, ICC T20 World Cup Semi-Finals Qualification Scenarios: A Look At Each Team's Chances From Super 8s Group 1

Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
Afghanistan at T20 World Cup 2024 Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
Afghanistan pulled off a magnificient win against Australia by 21 runs to stay alive in the competition at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown in St Vincent. (Full Coverage|More Cricket News)

The victory meant that no team from Super 8, Group 1, namely, India, Australia, Afghanistan and Bangladesh have booked their spot in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup.

Mitchell Marsh’s men will meet India in their last and final Super Eight stage fixture against India at Gros Islet in St Lucia, while Afghanistan will lock horns with Bangladesh in their final group game.

Australia, to avoid elimination, will have to beat India and hope for Bangladesh to beat Afghanistan. Rashid Khan and Co will be looking to beat the Tigers and push their case for qualification.

For India, a win against Australia would seal the deal for their semi-final berth, and for Bangladesh, despite the task looking uphill, is still achievable with a huge win against Afghanistan, and if a few results go their way.

