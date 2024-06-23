Revenge is a dish best served cold, they say. But for a charged-up Afghanistan, it was the fire in their veins that helped exorcised the ghosts of their 2023 ODI World Cup loss to Australia. Rashid Khan's men played out of their skins to defeat the mighty Aussies for the first time in their cricketing journey, pulling off a 21-run win in their Super Eights clash at ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in Kingstown, St Vincent on Sunday, June 23.
It was the opening duo of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran who set it up for the Afghans with an outstanding 118-run stand. And then it was the brilliance of Gulbadin Naib that took them past the finish line. The 33-year-old picked up four wickets and pulled off a fabulous catch to boot, spelling doom to Aussie hopes.
