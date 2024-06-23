Revenge is a dish best served cold, they say. But for a charged-up Afghanistan, it was the fire in their veins that helped exorcised the ghosts of their 2023 ODI World Cup loss to Australia. Rashid Khan's men played out of their skins to defeat the mighty Aussies for the first time in their cricketing journey, pulling off a 21-run win in their Super Eights clash at ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in Kingstown, St Vincent on Sunday, June 23.