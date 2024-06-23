Head-To-Head Record
The two teams have met just once in T20 internationals, at the 2022 World Cup where Australia sneaked past Afghanistan by four runs.
AFG Vs AUS Live Updates: Squads
Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Ashton Agar.
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Karim Janat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Ishaq, Nangeyalia Kharote.
Afghanistan Vs Australia Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8s
Welcome to our live coverage of this all-important Group 1 clash of ICC T20 World Cup 2024's Super Eights, to be played between Afghanistan and Australia at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent (West Indies) on Sunday (June 23). This is the first time the two teams are meeting after their extraordinary clash at the 2023 ODI World Cup, where Glenn Maxwell conjured a miraculous unbeaten double hundred. Can the Afghans avenge that painful loss today? They must, to stay in semi-finals contention. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the AFG vs AUS match at T20 WC 2024, right here. (Streaming | Scorecard)