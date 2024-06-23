Welcome to our live coverage of this all-important Group 1 clash of ICC T20 World Cup 2024's Super Eights, to be played between Afghanistan and Australia at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent (West Indies) on Sunday (June 23). This is the first time the two teams are meeting after their extraordinary clash at the 2023 ODI World Cup, where Glenn Maxwell conjured a miraculous unbeaten double hundred. Can the Afghans avenge that painful loss today? They must, to stay in semi-finals contention. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the AFG vs AUS match at T20 WC 2024, right here. (Streaming | Scorecard)