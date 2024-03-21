M. Emmet Walsh, ‘Blood Simple’ And ‘Blade Runner’ Star, Dies Of Cardiac Arrest At The Age Of 88

For those caught unaware, Walsh was born in Ogdensburg, New York, on March 22, but was raised in rural Swanton, Vermont, by his parents Agnes Katharine (Sullivan) and Harry Maurice Walsh. His original name was Michael Emmet Walsh, but eventually, he came to be known as M. Emmet Walsh. After his death, he is survived by his niece Meagan Walsh, nephew Kevin Walsh (Renee), and grandnephews, Emmet and Elliot.