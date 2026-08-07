Indian Government Had 'No Role To Play' In Sheikh Hasina's Presser: MEA

The MEA said Sheikh Hasina's press conference was organised by a private media entity and that the Government of India had no role in it.
India reiterated that it does not endorse remarks made during the event, particularly those concerning Bangladesh's duly constituted government.
Bangladesh had raised concerns over the event, saying it could affect bilateral ties, while India maintained it was not associated with the programme.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday reiterated that the Government of India had "no role to play" in the recent press conference addressed by former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, saying it was organised by a private media entity.
Spokesperson of the MEA, Randhir Jaiswal, also stressed that the government does not endorse the remarks made during the event, particularly those concerning Bangladesh's duly constituted government.
What Did The MEA Say?
While addressing the Bi-Weekly Media Briefing, Jaiswal was asked about the statement by Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Responding to the query, he said, “I have already stated government's position on the issue before the press conference happened. You would have seen those remarks, you were present here. I am reiterating it here: Government had no role to play in what was an event by a private media entity, and government does not endorse anything said at the forum, especially with regard to the duly constituted government of Bangladesh.”
Background To The Controversy
Bangladesh on Wednesday objected to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s live media interaction in New Delhi, saying the event was “deeply hurtful” to the sentiment of the Bangladeshi people and could affect bilateral relations with India. New Delhi said it had no role in organising the programme, which was organised by a private media organisation.
The statement from Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs came on the second anniversary of the July Revolution, a day Bangladesh marked in connection with the 2024 protests that led to Hasina’s removal from power. The ministry said it had conveyed concerns to India before the event over its possible impact on bilateral relations, but the interaction was still allowed to take place.
What Did Sheikh Hasina Say?
Hasina on August 5 announced her decision to return to Bangladesh in December, asserting that she is prepared to face any consequences, including arrest, imprisonment, or threats to her life.
"Whatever fate awaits me, I will return to my people. I cannot stay away while my beloved countrymen are suffering... I want to go back in December," she said.
India's Position On Bangladesh
Earlier on August 4, Jaiswal said, “The discussion that has just been referred to is being organised by a private media organisation. The Government of India has no association whatsoever with this event. Furthermore, we do not endorse the issues raised on that platform or the statements made there. At the same time, we have no connection or affiliation with it.”
The development comes amid continuing tensions in India-Bangladesh relations following political changes in Bangladesh in 2024. While Dhaka has raised objections over Hasina’s appearance in New Delhi, India has maintained that the programme was a private event and did not represent the government’s views.