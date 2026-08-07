Indian Government Had 'No Role To Play' In Sheikh Hasina's Presser: MEA

What Did The MEA Say?

While addressing the Bi-Weekly Media Briefing, Jaiswal was asked about the statement by Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Responding to the query, he said, “I have already stated government's position on the issue before the press conference happened. You would have seen those remarks, you were present here. I am reiterating it here: Government had no role to play in what was an event by a private media entity, and government does not endorse anything said at the forum, especially with regard to the duly constituted government of Bangladesh.”