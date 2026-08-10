Suisun City Declares Emergency After Cyberattack Hits 911 Systems

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Sidharth Singh
Published at:

The attack disrupted 911 routing, police and fire dispatch and other city systems, prompting a federal and state response.

Cyberattack
Representative Image: Suisun City Declares Emergency After Cyberattack Hits 911 Systems Photo: | Freepik
Summary of this article

  • Suisun City declared an emergency after a cyberattack compromised its IT systems

  • The attack disrupted 911 routing, police and fire dispatch and records

  • FBI, DHS and California authorities are assisting with the investigation

Suisun City in California has declared a state of emergency after a cybersecurity incident compromised its IT systems and disrupted critical public safety operations.

The Suisun City Council approved the declaration on Saturday, after malicious software compromised the city's systems around 5:45 AM on Friday, according to the city government. The declaration allows the city to access emergency assistance and recover costs linked to the incident.

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Public Safety Systems Hit

The attack affected 911 call routing, police and fire dispatch, records and other city services. The city shut down its IT network to contain the incident and preserve evidence for a federal investigation.

The FBI, Department of Homeland Security and California Office of Emergency Services are assisting with the investigation, emergency operations and system recovery.

Despite the disruption, the city said public safety services remain operational. Dispatchers continue to receive 911 calls through the Solano County dispatch centre, while police and fire departments continue responding to emergencies.

The city has not identified those responsible or said whether any data was stolen. The investigation and restoration of affected systems are ongoing.

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