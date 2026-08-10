ED Registers ECIR In Alleged JPSC Exam Irregularities Amid Protests

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Rucha Pramanick
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The Enforcement Directorate has registered an ECIR over alleged JPSC examination irregularities amid protests and demands for a CBI probe in Jharkhand.

JPSC Exam Irregularities: ED Registers ECIR, Officials Say
Protesters outside Jharkhand CM's residence Photo: X@yourBabulal
Summary of this article

  • The Enforcement Directorate has registered an ECIR over alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission examination, officials said.

  • The development comes amid protests by JPSC-JSSC aspirants and demands for a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities.

  • Three JPSC members resigned on Sunday as protests over the examination row continued.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in connection with alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examination, ANI reported on Monday, quoting officials. The development comes amid an ongoing controversy over the alleged irregularities and protests by JPSC-JSSC aspirants.

An ECIR is an internal document used by the ED to initiate an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Unlike a First Information Report (FIR), an ECIR is not a public document and is not routinely shared with the person being investigated.

What Is The JPSC Examination Row?

Amid 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' march by JPSC-JSSC aspirants in Ranchi, three members of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) resigned on Sunday, news agency ANI reported. However, protesters remained firm on their demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry and said the Assembly march would continue peacefully.

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar accepted the resignations of JPSC members Ajita Bhattacharya, Anima Hansda and Jamal Ahmed following recommendations from the state government.

Protesting students staged a flashlight protest, carrying Indian flag, demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in the JPSC-JSSC examinations. Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto said, “10 August 2026 is the day of revolution for Jharkhandis, the day of change.”

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Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto being carried during a march towards Jharkhand Assembly amid a protest over alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC examination, JSSC-CGL and other recruitment tests, demanding resignation of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and CBI probe on paper leaks, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. - | Photo: PTI
Jharkhand Government Agrees To Cancel Three Exams, Students Continue Protest Over CBI Probe Demand - | Photo: PTI
Student Leader Devendra Nath Mahto - X@DevendraNathMa9
All India Student's Association (AISA) National President Neha Bora along with student demonstrators take out a protest march against the alleged irregularities of exams and paper leak of Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), in Ranchi. - | Photo: PTI
Student Leader Devendra Nath Mahto - X@DevendraNathMa9
Jharkhand Student Protest: Sixth Round Of Talks Underway Over JPSC-JSSC Exam Row

By Outlook News Desk

Protests Over JPSC, JSSC Exams

BJP leaders, who were sitting on a protest outside the Jharkhand Chief Minister's residence were arrested on Monday. Leader of opposition in Jharkhand Assembly, Babulal Marandi resolved to fight for students and backed the demand of CBI investigation into the alleged irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC examinations.

“The BJP will fight against this injustice done to the students of Jharkhand at every level from the streets to the assembly and will continue until justice is delivered to them,” he said.

Jharkhand Government Agrees To Cancel Three Exams, Students Continue Protest Over CBI Probe Demand - | Photo: PTI
Jharkhand Government Agrees To Cancel Three Exams, Students Continue Protest Over CBI Probe Demand

By Outlook News Desk

The protest was launched after a party meeting in Ranchi, and coincided with the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march by the JPSC-JSSC Reform Morcha, which is leading the agitation at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium.

Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto - X
Why Jharkhand’s Student-Government Deadlock Refuses To End

By Aryan Dwivedi

What Happens After ED Registers ECIR?

The ED is mandated with investigation into economic crimes and violation of foreign Exchange laws. ED is under the administrative control of the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.

The Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) is an internal document used by the ED to start a money-laundering investigation under the The Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

The ECIR acts as the starting point for all ED actions, including summons, searches, attachment of property, and arrests.

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