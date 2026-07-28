Odisha Objects in Supreme Court to ‘Cartoon Form’ Depiction of Lord Jagannath in Animated Film

The producers challenged the High Court order in the Supreme Court. On 17 July a Bench of Justices B.V. Nagarathna and R. Mahadevan permitted the all-India release of the film on or after 28 July, after the Rath Yatra festivities concluded on 27 July. The Bench observed that devotion is internal and that an animated film, being fiction and imagination, could not diminish piety. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the State, had conveyed concerns of the temple trustees and the Gajapati about the way the Lord was shown.