Odisha Objects in Supreme Court to ‘Cartoon Form’ Depiction of Lord Jagannath in Animated Film

The Odisha government has objected to the depiction of Lord Jagannath in a “cartoon form” in the animated movie ‘Mahaprabhu Jagannath’.
It has sought modification of an earlier Supreme Court order permitting the film’s release after the Jagannath Rath Yatra.
The Court agreed to hear the State’s objection, with the matter listed for Tuesday.
The Odisha government has approached the Supreme Court objecting to the depiction of Lord Jagannath in a “cartoon form” in the animated movie ‘Mahaprabhu Jagannath’. The State has sought a modification of an earlier Supreme Court order that permitted the film’s release after the completion of the Jagannath Rath Yatra.
Appearing before a Bench headed by Justice B.V. Nagarathna, the State government counsel mentioned orally that “they (film-makers) have presented the Lord in a cartoon form”. The Supreme Court agreed to hear the Odisha government’s objection.
The film, produced by Ele Animations Pvt Ltd, is an animated feature based on a web series already released on YouTube. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had granted it clearance for screening in Hindi, Odia and Telugu versions.
On 15 July the Orissa High Court had restrained the film’s release while hearing a public interest litigation. The High Court noted objections that certain depictions of Lord Jagannath were not in tune with the religious texts of the Skanda Purana and the Brahma Purana, and that release during the Rath Yatra could affect public order.
The producers challenged the High Court order in the Supreme Court. On 17 July a Bench of Justices B.V. Nagarathna and R. Mahadevan permitted the all-India release of the film on or after 28 July, after the Rath Yatra festivities concluded on 27 July. The Bench observed that devotion is internal and that an animated film, being fiction and imagination, could not diminish piety. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the State, had conveyed concerns of the temple trustees and the Gajapati about the way the Lord was shown.
The Gajapati Maharaja of Puri, who serves as chairman of the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee, had earlier described the trailer’s portrayal as fictitious and contrary to established scriptures. The temple administration and others had raised objections over invented childhood episodes, personal adventures and battle sequences involving the deity.
Following the Supreme Court’s 17 July order, the Odisha government returned to the Court, contending that the film’s release would cause a law and order situation in the State. Advocate General Pitambar Acharya mentioned the matter, stating that the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration had also filed an application and had urged the Centre to revoke the CBFC certificate. The Court listed the matter for hearing.
The film had originally been scheduled for theatrical release in around 300 theatres. The ongoing proceedings concern the State’s request to modify the earlier permission for release after the Rath Yatra.