Fujii Kaze on His India Connection Ahead Of Lollapalooza India 2026 Performance

Ahead of Lollapalooza India 2026, Fujii Kaze opens up about instinct-led songwriting, his spiritual bond with India and the Sanskrit roots of his music.

Fujii Kaze
Fujii Kaze Photo: Instagram
  • Fujii Kaze reflects on the India connection before Lollapalooza India 2026.

  • Artist discusses Sanskrit influence and spiritual journey in music.

  • Fujii Kaze hopes the Mumbai audience feels divine love through performance.

Ahead of his highly anticipated Lollapalooza India 2026 set, Fujii Kaze is pausing to reflect on instinct, spirituality, and a connection to India that runs deeper than geography. In his first-ever Indian interview, the Japanese singer-songwriter speaks to ELLE India about following feeling over form and why performing in Mumbai feels quietly significant.

Fujii Kaze on music, instinct, and global connection

Raised in Satoshō, Okayama, Fujii Kaze’s musical journey began early, with piano covers uploaded to YouTube as a child. Over time, his sound evolved into something fluid and borderless, drawing from J-pop, jazz, soul, and R&B without ever being pinned down. According to Kaze, genre rarely leads the way. Most of the time, instinct does.

That instinct-first approach also shaped how he processed the unexpected global rediscovery of Shinunoga E-Wa. The moment arrived during a period of personal uncertainty, leaving him unsure how to respond. Still, the experience reaffirmed his belief that music travels where it needs to, often finding listeners who feel it before they fully understand it.

Kaze believes that universality comes from honesty. When his lyrics offer reminders to himself, he trusts that someone else, somewhere, might need the same words. That quiet emotional alignment, he feels, is what connects people beyond language.

India, Sanskrit and divine love

As he prepares for Lollapalooza India 2026, Kaze says he is especially looking forward to performing Prema, a song rooted in Sanskrit and Indian philosophy. For him, the idea of divine love lies at the heart of the track and the larger album it belongs to. While time constraints limit exploration on this visit, he admits that living in India someday and immersing himself in devotional music feels inevitable.

Asked what he hopes audiences take away from his set, Kaze’s answer is simple: faith in love as the highest human expression.

This interview has been sourced and adapted from an exclusive conversation published by ELLE India.

