Channing Tatum, Olivia Wilde And Charli XCX Light Up Sundance Film Festival 2026 Premieres

Channing Tatum’s ‘Josephine’ anchors the evening

Channing Tatum appeared in Beth De Araújo’s Josephine, a U.S. Dramatic Competition entry rooted in emotional realism. The film centres on an eight-year-old girl whose sense of safety is disrupted after witnessing a traumatic incident, with Tatum and Gemma Chan portraying parents struggling to guide her through fear and confusion. The project draws directly from the director’s own childhood memory, lending the film a deeply personal texture. The premiere concluded with an extended standing ovation and an engaged audience Q&A, a familiar Sundance marker of resonance.