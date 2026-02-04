T20 World Cup 2026: USA Players Soak In Mumbai Culture Before India Clash, Enjoy 'Pani Puri'

USA players enjoyed Mumbai street food ahead of their T20 World Cup 2026 opener against India, showing relaxed team spirit before a high-profile Group stage clash

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
T20 World Cup 2026: USA Players Soak In Mumbai Culture Before India Clash
United States Of America cricket team. Photo: X | USA Cricket
  • USA players were seen enjoying Mumbai street food ahead of their T20 World Cup 2026 opener

  • The team faces India in a high-profile Group-stage clash in Mumbai

  • The light moment showed a relaxed mood before a major tournament test

The 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has kicked off with a burst of colour, culture and excitement as the United States men’s national cricket team arrived in Mumbai ahead of their opening match against hosts India men’s national cricket team at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on February 7, 2026.

With the tournament co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, the Americans travelled early to acclimatise to local conditions and begin preparations for one of the biggest fixtures in their cricketing history. The USA qualified directly for this edition after impressively reaching the Super 8 stage in the 2024 World Cup, and now aim to build on that momentum against a formidable Indian side.

USA Players Enjoy 'Pani Puri'

Ahead of the high-pressure clash, a light-hearted moment captured global attention when several USA players were spotted enjoying Mumbai’s legendary street food, pani puri, during a break from training in the city.

Videos and images shared on social media showed the squad laughing together, relishing the popular snack made of crispy round puris filled with spicy, tangy water and chutneys, underscoring their relaxed and upbeat mood ahead of the tournament opener. With several squad members of Indian origin, including captain Monank Patel and all-rounder Shubham Ranjane, the team’s familiarity with local culture perhaps added to the enjoyment.

USA to Face India on February 7

India and the USA are set to clash in what promises to be an intriguing Group A fixture, featuring contrasting cricket histories but unified by the shared excitement of global competition.

This Group A fixture marks a major moment for the Americans as they take on one of the world’s strongest sides in front of a passionate crowd, blending cricketing tradition with global enthusiasm for the sport.

