KATSEYE To Make Late-Night Performance Debut On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

KATSEYE will make their late-night musical debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on August 12.
The performing lineup features five members: Megan, Yoonchae, Lara, Daniela, and Sophia.
The group will sit for an interview with host Jimmy Fallon to discuss their upcoming EP Wild and their Wildworld Tour.
KATSEYE will make their late-night television musical debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
NBC will broadcast the episode on August 12, Billboard reported. Viewers can watch the broadcast at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT before the episode moves to Peacock for streaming the following day.
Band members Megan, Yoonchae, Lara, Daniela and Sophia will perform. While the tracklist remains unconfirmed, the group will likely select a song from Wild.
EP release and interview
Fallon will also interview the girl group. On the show, KATSEYE plan to discuss their upcoming tour and their new EP Wild, which debuts on August 14, two days after the broadcast. Actor Matthew McConaughey will join the guest lineup for the same episode.
The music band recently experienced chart success with their lead single Pinky Up that reached No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100 in April. A follow-up single titled Animal debuted at No. 24 in July. The song was co-written by Ed Sheeran and the music video featured Demi Moore.
KATSEYE Tour update
KATSEYE will kick off their Wildworld Tour in early September in Dublin, Ireland, and will head to UK, Europe, and North America. The band previously appeared on the Fallon programme in February ahead of their State Farm Super Bowl commercial.
In late February, entertainment organisation HYBE stated that sixth member Manon would take a hiatus for her well-being. The singer has not returned to the lineup since that announcement.
Bandmate Sophia addressed Manon's absence in June. Sophia said, "It’s not our place or anybody else’s place to rush her." She added, "We want to give her all the time that she needs, all the space that she needs, and so we don’t want to make any assumptions."
KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS, a documentary on the two-time Grammy-nominated girl band will have limited screenings on August 12, 2026.