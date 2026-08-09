Indore Police Arrest Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Victim's Brothers Over Liquor Violations

Indore's Rau police arrested Sachin and Vipin Raghuvanshi during a raid at Raja Bhoj Dhaba on CAT Road.
The brothers face charges under the Excise Act for serving alcohol to customers without a proper licence.
Operator Vipin Raghuvanshi was also booked under Section 223 of the BNS for failing to register employee details.
Indore police arrested Sachin Raghuvanshi and Vipin Raghuvanshi during a routine inspection of local establishments. The Rau police inspected local hotels and dhabas.
The brothers operated Raja Bhoj Dhaba on CAT Road, they named the eatery after their deceased brother Raja Raghuvanshi.
Assassins killed Raja Raghuvanshi in May 2025, the crime occurred during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, where investigators allege his wife, Sonam, planned the murder with her lover. Police arrested Sonam in June 2025, and she now faces trial alongside other co-accused.
Dhaba Raid Charges
Police booked six people under the Excise Act., the accused include dhaba manager Sachin Raghuvanshi and operator Vipin Raghuvanshi for allegedly serving alcohol without a permit at the CAT Road eatery, ACP Nidhi Saxena said. The Rau police uncovered the violations during a routine inspection of local dhabas, India Today reported.
Police discovered the establishment neglected to provide required staff information to the area police station. Authorities registered a separate case against operator Vipin Raghuvanshi under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for the employee registration failure.
Officers presented Sachin and Vipin Raghuvanshi before a local magistrate. The magistrate ordered their preventive detention as a precaution under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
Murder Trial Status
Raja Raghuvanshi went missing in May 2025 during his Meghalaya honeymoon. Search teams later recovered his body from a deep gorge.
The investigation revealed his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi plotted with her alleged romantic partner Raj Kushwaha and paid assassins to kill him.
The murder trial is ongoing in Shillong as of August 2026 and court proceedings are currently at the stage of framing charges.
Sonam Raghuvanshi surrendered on July 28, 2026 and the trial court ordered her held in judicial custody. This followed a July 23, 2026, Supreme Court ruling that cancelled her bail to prevent any interference with the ongoing proceedings.
Co-conspirator Raj Kushwaha remains in judicial custody with a Shillong court rejecting his bail plea on May 1, 2026.