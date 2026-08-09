600 Videos, Multiple Victims: Maharashtra Man Arrested Over Sexual Assault Of Men, Minors

Nandurbar Police arrested 22-year-old Chetan Prakash Koli of Raisingpura for allegedly abusing and blackmailing minors and young men.
Investigators recovered over 600 explicit videos and photographs from Koli's mobile phone, which has been sent for forensic analysis.
Superintendent of Police Ashwini Sanap stated that the accused lured minors with money and systematically blackmailed them using social media.
Law enforcement in the Nandurbar district of Maharashtra apprehended 22-year-old Chetan Prakash Koli of Raisingpura for the alleged sexual abuse and blackmail of minors and young men.
Police have submitted the device for forensic analysis after discovering over 600 explicit videos and photographs on Koli's mobile phone.
"The police received confidential information that a man was luring minors with money and committing crimes against them," Superintendent of Police Ashwini Sanap said, in remarks reported by News18.
Legal Charges Filed
Nandurbar city police registered a First Information Report against Koli under Section 308(3) for extortion threats and Section 351(2) for criminal intimidation. These charges fall under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, according to Maharashtra Times.
Police Constable Rupesh Pagare filed the formal complaint. The FIR also invokes sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.
Authorities applied the new BNS framework instead of the Indian Penal Code. This occurred because the alleged offences and the arrest followed the implementation of India's new criminal laws.
Investigation and Victim Identification
Investigators suspect the systematic abuse and blackmail has been ongoing since 2022, as reported by The Observer Post. The accused allegedly used social media threats to exert leverage over the survivors.
As of August 9, 2026, no victims or their relatives have willingly approached authorities to file official complaints following the arrest. This prompted police to proactively review the extensive media files to identify and contact victims directly.
"Based on those videos and photographs, victims will be contacted, and their statements will be recorded," Sanap said.