Modi Govt Intoxicated on Power: Cong on Reduction in Number of Subsidised Ujjwala Refills

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The Congress party heavily criticised the central government for slashing the annual quota of subsidised LPG refills under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana from nine to four, accusing the administration of being "intoxicated on power"

Woman with LPG cylinder
Modi Govt Intoxicated on Power: Cong on Reduction in Number of Subsidised Ujjwala Refills Photo: Mrinalini Dhyani

The Congress on Tuesday hit out at the government over its reduction of the number of subsidised refills of LPG gas cylinders under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and alleged that it only sheds "crocodile tears" on the plight of women while being "intoxicated on power".

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the reality of the Modi government's poverty-reduction campaign is that first, the right to work under MGNREGA was snatched away from the poor and now, even the morsel of food is being taken away.

"2016: Modi-ji claimed that the Ujjwala Yojana would liberate women from the smoke of wood-burning stoves. There was a promise of 12 subsidized cylinders a year. However, last year, that number was reduced from 12 to 9. 2026: Now, the number of subsidized cylinders has been further cut from 9 to just 4. In short a promise of 12, but an intention of giving only 4," Kharge said in his post in Hindi.

The Congress president said the LPG prices have been hiked repeatedly and 5.56 crore beneficiaries are unable to afford refills.

"Forced to abandon cylinders, mothers and sisters are compelled to return to traditional stoves....while the Modi government -- which sheds crocodile tears over their plight -- is intoxicated by power!" Kharge said.

His remarks come days after the price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi was raised to Rs 942 from Rs 913, while beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) will continue to pay an effective Rs 642 per cylinder after receiving a subsidy of Rs 300 per refill on the first four refills annually, down from 9 refills announced last year.

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The increase follows a Rs 60-per-cylinder hike on March 7, taking the cumulative hike to Rs 89 per 14.2-kg cylinder. State-run oil marketing companies were estimated to be losing about Rs 703 on every LPG cylinder sold before the latest revision.

The government has said Indian households continue to pay among the lowest prices for cooking gas globally despite a sharp rise in international PG prices triggered by disruptions in West Asia.

In a statement, the government said the cost of supplying a domestic LPG cylinder has risen to more than Rs 1,600 following a surge in international prices that followed the outbreak of war in West Asia at the end February.

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