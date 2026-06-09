Modi Govt Intoxicated on Power: Cong on Reduction in Number of Subsidised Ujjwala Refills

"2016: Modi-ji claimed that the Ujjwala Yojana would liberate women from the smoke of wood-burning stoves. There was a promise of 12 subsidized cylinders a year. However, last year, that number was reduced from 12 to 9. 2026: Now, the number of subsidized cylinders has been further cut from 9 to just 4. In short a promise of 12, but an intention of giving only 4," Kharge said in his post in Hindi.