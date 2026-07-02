Mahua Moitra Names 16 Over Alleged 'Egg' Attack in Bengal, BJP Says 'Internal Conflict'

Mahua Moitra named 16 alleged BJP workers over the Nadia mob attack.
She claimed protesters threw eggs, mud and stones for four hours.
Police denied inaction, saying Moitra was safely escorted out by 6 pm.
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday named 16 people whom she accused of leading the alleged mob attack on her in West Bengal's Nadia district, a day after claiming she was trapped inside a Trinamool Congress office for nearly four hours while police failed to intervene.
The incident took place at the party's office in Kaliganj, where Moitra was attending a party workers' meeting. In a post on X, the Krishnanagar MP tagged West Bengal Police and Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar, alleging that those involved were BJP workers.
"Hello DGP West Bengal, WB Police, the mob attack on me today was led by these BJP goons (caught on camera, verified): Santosh Ghosh, Hilal Mallick, Mampi Mondal, Monideepa Pramanick, Sumi Mishra, Rathin Pramanick, Ananta Ghosh, Pratik Dhar, Tarun Rajak, Kamalakanto Ghosh, Santu Mondal, Rakesh Ghosh, Rameshwar Biswas, Raja Sardar, Brindaban Ghosh, Hari Das," she wrote.
Moitra Alleges Police Watched ‘Silently’
According to Moitra, protesters surrounded the office, throwing eggs, mud and stones at the building. She alleged that one egg hit her while she remained inside the premises for around four hours.
Videos shared by the MP on social media showed protesters gathered outside the office, shouting slogans and hurling objects toward the building.
"This was unchecked BJP mob violence for over 4 hrs aided by police inside our MLA office. BJP's lynch mob which grew by the minute. Each one of them BJP workers. The numbers grew as police watched silently for 4 hours," she alleged.
However, Krishnanagar Superintendent of Police Atul V rejected allegations of police inaction. He said officers reached the location after receiving information about the incident and repeatedly requested Moitra to leave the office. According to the police, she was escorted out safely at around 6 pm after discussions with officials.
BJP Rejects Allegations, Says TMC’s ‘Internal Conflict’
The BJP dismissed Moitra's allegations, with West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya claiming the episode was the result of internal conflict within the Trinamool Congress rather than an attack by BJP workers.
"This egg-throwing must stop, and the TMC leader who is sitting hidden at home needs to step out into the field. TMC is attacking TMC. How can the police identify those who have eggs in their pockets? There is no machine to catch this. Metal detectors don't detect eggs, so let us bring in a new machine. It is ruining Bengal's image," Bhattacharya said.
Opposition Leaders React
Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy condemned the incident and criticised the West Bengal Police for what he described as a delayed response.
"I totally condemn this attack on our fellow parliamentarian and AITC leader Mahua Moitra in Plassey, in her constituency in Nadia. She has informed the DG of police of West Bengal to remove the mob who surrounded her party office. But the police took no action... It's a matter of shame that BJP workers have done this to a lady parliamentarian in her own constituency," Roy said.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also expressed support for Moitra and criticised the state administration, writing on X:
"The kind of encouragement the mobs are getting by the BJP government in West Bengal is shameful. Pelting eggs at a sitting woman Member of Parliament while cops are mute spectators is disgraceful! The law & order is state responsibility and CM Suvendu Adhikari ji must walk the talk. In solidarity with Mahua Moitra."
The incident comes amid a series of similar attacks on TMC leaders in West Bengal in recent weeks.
On May 30, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly targeted with stones and eggs during a visit to Sonarpur, where he had gone to meet families affected by alleged post-poll violence. The incident reportedly left him with minor injuries. Videos from the spot showed people heckling and roughing up Banerjee amid sloganeering. He later described the incident as “political violence and state-sponsored terrorism” and thanked Rahul Gandhi for supporting him.
On June 15, TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh was also attacked with eggs outside Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat residence in south Kolkata, shortly after he came out of the premises. Ghosh later filed a complaint at Kalighat Police Station and sought action against those involved.