Mahua Moitra Alleges Egg Attack at TMC Meet, Says 'Police Watching the Fun'

On May 30, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly targeted with stones and eggs during a visit to Sonarpur, where he had gone to meet families affected by alleged post-poll violence. The incident reportedly left him with minor injuries. Videos from the spot showed people heckling and roughing up Banerjee amid sloganeering. He later described the incident as “political violence and state-sponsored terrorism” and thanked Rahul Gandhi for supporting him.