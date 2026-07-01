Mahua Moitra Alleges Egg Attack at TMC Meet, Says 'Police Watching the Fun'

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Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi
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The clip shared by the TMC MP Mahua Moitra showed people outside the building hurling eggs at the window of the venue for party meeting

TMC MP Mahua Moitra
TMC MP Mahua Moitra Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Mahua Moitra alleged BJP workers attacked her TMC meeting.

  • Eggs were hurled at the venue during the Bengal event.

  • Moitra accused West Bengal Police of watching without acting.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday alleged that BJP workers attacked her during a party meeting in West Bengal, sharing a video in which eggs were seen being thrown at the venue.

Moitra claimed that the attack took place while she was meeting TMC workers in her constituency. She also accused the West Bengal Police of failing to act despite being present at the spot.

“Currently being attacked by @bjp4india goons with @wbpolice watching on,” Moitra wrote on X, while posting a video purportedly from the location.

The clip shared by the TMC MP showed people outside the building hurling eggs at a window as Moitra was heard speaking from inside. Some people in the crowd were also seen cheering after the eggs hit the window.

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Moitra Alleges Police Inaction

In a separate video message addressed to West Bengal DGP Siddh Nath Gupta, Moitra alleged that a mob had gathered outside a private office where she was holding a party meeting and threw eggs and stones at the venue.

She claimed she was injured when she went near a window during the incident. Moitra said she had called the DGP and shared her location, but alleged that the police, despite reaching the spot, did not disperse the crowd and “stood and watched” as the attack continued.

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"Hello DGP West Bengal past 2 hours & your police is watching the fun & not dispersing the mob. They want me to flee & they will pelt eggs /stones while I enter my car. Please do your job. Disperse the mob," She said.

The TMC MP urged the police chief to intervene and ensure that the mob was removed from the area.

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Similar Attacks on TMC Leaders

The incident comes amid a series of similar attacks on TMC leaders in West Bengal in recent weeks.

On May 30, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly targeted with stones and eggs during a visit to Sonarpur, where he had gone to meet families affected by alleged post-poll violence. The incident reportedly left him with minor injuries. Videos from the spot showed people heckling and roughing up Banerjee amid sloganeering. He later described the incident as “political violence and state-sponsored terrorism” and thanked Rahul Gandhi for supporting him.

On June 15, TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh was also attacked with eggs outside Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat residence in south Kolkata, shortly after he came out of the premises. Ghosh later filed a complaint at Kalighat Police Station and sought action against those involved.

In another case, TMC youth leader Soumitra Banerjee was allegedly attacked with eggs while being taken to court by West Bengal Police. The attack took place after his arrest on a complaint filed by BJP leader Ravi Keshari, who had accused him of attacking BJP workers.

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