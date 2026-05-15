Who Is Akash Singh? LSG's Left-Arm Seamer Rattling CSK Top Order During IPL 2026 Clash At Ekana Stadium?

Summary of this article
Akash Singh scalped three wickets against CSK
He picked the wickets of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson and Urvil Patel
He celebrated by bringing out a note from his pocket
In a high-stakes encounter at the Ekana Stadium on May 15, Friday, Akash Singh produced a masterclass in powerplay bowling to dismantle the Chennai Super Kings top order. With CSK batting first and looking to solidify their playoff ambitions, the left-arm pacer turned the tide for Lucknow Super Giants with a sensational spell of 3/26, proving to be the ultimate party-pooper for the Yellow Army.
Akash began his assault by removing the dangerous Ruturaj Gaikwad, inducing a mistimed chip to mid-on just as the CSK captain was looking to break free. He quickly followed it up by dismissing Sanju Samson, leaving the star-studded CSK lineup reeling.
He completed his triple-strike by getting the better of the explosive Urvil Patel, effectively breaking the backbone of the CSK batting effort within the first seven overs.
The highlight of the evening, however, was his now-viral "Parchi" (chit) celebration. After each of his three wickets, Akash pulled a small note from his pocket and held it up to the cameras and the departing batters. The chit featured a drawing of "Akki on fire" with the bold message:
"Akki on fire - Akash knows how to take wickets in T20 game."
On a night where CSK needed a win to climb the table, it was Akash Singh’s clinical execution and defiant celebrations that dominated the narrative.
Who Is Akash Singh?
Akash Singh is a 24-year-old left-arm medium-fast bowler from Rajasthan who has rapidly emerged as one of India's most promising domestic pace talents. Known for his ability to swing the new ball and a high-arm action that generates awkward bounce, he currently plays for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL.
Born on April 26, 2002, in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, Akash's journey was fueled by strong family support, particularly from his father, Maharaj Singh, who encouraged his sporting ambitions.
He honed his skills at the Shardul Vihar Cricket Academy in Bharatpur and later moved to the Aravali Cricket Academy in Jaipur. Under the guidance of his childhood coach, Vivek Yadav, Akash transitioned from a raw talent to a disciplined seamer.
His breakthrough came early when he claimed all 10 wickets in a local T20 match in Jaipur, a feat that brought him into the scouting radar of the Rajasthan state team.
Akash was a vital cog in the India Under-19 squad that finished as runners-up in the 2020 ICC U19 World Cup in South Africa. He played a pivotal role in the semi-final against Pakistan and finished the tournament with 7 wickets at an impressive economy rate. Prior to the World Cup, he also represented India in the U19 Asia Cup, consistently troubling batters with his natural angle across the right-handers.
Akash made his T20 debut for Rajasthan in 2019 but later moved to Nagaland as a guest player for the 2022–23 season to gain more game time. He excelled for Nagaland, emerging as their leading wicket-taker in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which paved the way for his IPL return. Recently, he has shifted base to Baroda for the 2025-26 season.
Like many young pacers, he faced setbacks due to minor back strains and shoulder issues between 2021 and 2022, which saw him miss significant portions of the domestic circuit. However, a rigorous rehab program at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) helped him regain his rhythm.
In IPL, he was first picked by RR in 2020 but played only one game in 2021. In 2023, he was signed as an injury replacement for Mukesh Choudhary. Under MS Dhoni, he impressed by taking 5 wickets in 6 games, often bowling crucial overs in the Powerplay.
LSG acquired him for INR 30 Lakh ahead of the 2025 season. Recognizing his utility, they retained him for IPL 2026.