LSG Vs CSK Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Today's Indian Premier League Match

Summary of this article
LSG will be up against CSK in match 59 of IPL 2026
CSK beat LSG by 5 wickets in their last match
LSG are already out of the tournament
In a bid to bolster their playoff chances, injury ridden Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 59 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday, May 15.
When CSK lost their initial three matches of the tournament, it looked like another disappointing season was on the cards for them, but despite injuries to some of their key players, including the talismanic MS Dhoni, the Yellow Army made an inspirational comeback and won six out of their last eight matches to stay in the race for qualifying for the playoffs.
CSK are currently in fifth place in the standings with 12 points from 11 matches and need to win at least two of their remaining three matches to make it through.
However, in a massive setback to their hopes, they won't be able to avail the services of all-rounder Jamie Overton for the remaining matches as the Englishman has flown back to the UK to get his thigh injury assessed.
Overton was one of the main cogs of CSK's bowling attack, picking up wickets at crucial junctures of the game. He picked up 14 wickets in 10 matches for CSK in this season at an economy rate of 8.89 runs per over.
On the other hand, LSG are languishing at the bottom of the table with 6 points from just 3 wins and 8 losses in 11 matches. While LSG possess a lethal pace of Indian pacers, who have impressed fans with their performances, it's their batters that have let them down, including skipper Rishabh Pant, who has only scored 251 runs in 11 matches at an average of 27.89 and a strike rate of 138.
They have already been eliminated from the tournament and would like to finish their remaining matches with wins so they don't end up finishing at the bottom of the points table.
LSG Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Match Details
LSG Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head
Matches: 7
CSK: 3
LSG: 3
No Result: 1
What is the venue of LSG vs CSK match today?
The match 59 of IPL 2026 between LSG and CSK will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.
What happened in the last match between LSG and CSK?
In the last match between both these teams, CSK beat LSG by 6 wickets.