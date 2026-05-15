PBKS Vs MI, IPL 2026: Kieron Pollard Fined For Abusive Language Towards Fourth Umpire.

Summary of this article
Kieron Pollard fined 15% of his match fee and handed one demerit point for breaching IPL Code of Conduct for using abusive language towards the fourth umpire
Incident occurred during MI vs Punjab Kings in the 19th over of the second innings of MI’s six-wicket win
Mumbai Indians sit ninth on the table with 4 wins from 12 matches; Pollard has a prior record of code breaches
Mumbai Indians batting coach Kieron Pollard has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee after being found guilty of violating the IPL Code of Conduct for using abusive language towards the fourth umpire.
The incident took place during MI’s match against Punjab Kings on Thursday night at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala, a game Mumbai Indians won by six wickets in a dramatic last-ball finish.
"Kieron Pollard, Batting Coach, Mumbai Indians has been fined 15% of his applicable match fee and accumulated one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players and Team officials," the IPL said in a press release issued on Friday morning.
"Pollard was found to have breached article 2.3 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which relates to 'use of an audible obscenity during a match'.
"The incident occurred in the 19th over of the second innings when Pollard used abusive language towards the fourth umpire," it said in the release.
The former West Indies all-rounder, a long-standing member of the Mumbai Indians setup, has previously been penalised for similar breaches in the IPL.
Mumbai Indians are currently placed ninth on the points table, with four wins and eight losses from 12 matches.