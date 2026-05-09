Jamshedpur FC Vs Bengaluru FC Live Score, ISL: Men Of Steel Take On Blues With Eye On Top Spot

Jamshedpur FC Vs Bengaluru FC Live Updates, Indian Super League 2025-26 Round 12: The teams are placed second and seventh, respectively in the standings. Follow the live football score of the ISL match at the JRD Tata Sports Complex

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
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Updated on:
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Jamshedpur FC Vs Bengaluru FC Live Score Indian Super League 2025-26 round 12 Updates highlights
Jamshedpur FC players train ahead of their Indian Super League face-off with Bengaluru FC. Photo: ISL
Jamshedpur FC Vs Bengaluru FC Live, Indian Super League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the round 12 clash of Indian Super League 2025-26 between Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Saturday (May 9). The title race is intensifying in the Indian top-flight amid the ongoing penultimate round of games. The Men of Steel, placed second currently with 21 points, are aiming to return to the summit with a win. As for the Blues, they lie seventh (17 points) but could shake things up if they manage back-to-back victories in their last two league outings. Follow the live football score and updates of the ISL match.
LIVE UPDATES

Jamshedpur FC Vs Bengaluru FC Live Score, ISL: Goa Vs Mohun Bagan Update

In Margao, FC Goa and Mohun Bagan are currently locked 1-1. The prior game of Saturday's ISL double-header saw a goalless first half but has sprung to life in the second period with goals from Bagan's Jamie Maclaren (55th) and Goa's Ronney Willson Kharbudon (67th). Check out our live blog for that encounter as well.

Jamshedpur FC Vs Bengaluru FC Live Score, ISL: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 7:30pm IST. The Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2025-26 game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.

Jamshedpur FC Vs Bengaluru FC Live Score, ISL: Hello All!

Greetings and welcome, everyone. We are building up to the start of the Indian Super League round 12 face-off between Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC. Watch this space for live updates from the JRD Tata Sports Complex.

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