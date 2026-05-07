UEFA Europa League Semi-Final 2nd Leg Preview: Nottingham Forest Hold Edge Against Aston Villa, Braga Chase Final Spot

Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal from a penalty during the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa in Nottingham, England, Thursday, April 30, 2026. ( | Photo: AP/David Davies

Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal from a penalty during the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa in Nottingham, England, Thursday, April 30, 2026. ( | Photo: AP/David Davies