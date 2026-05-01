Nottingham Forest 1-0 Aston Villa, UEFA Europa League Semi-Final: Chris Wood Penalty Hands Hosts Slender Edge
Nottingham Forest sealed a slender 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League 2025-26 semi-final at the City Ground on Thursday, April 30, 2026. Both teams played a tight first half, which saw the goalkeepers – Emiliano Martinez and Stefan Ortega – make a couple of good saves to protect the deadlock. The breakthrough came midway in the second half after Lucas Digne handled the ball in the box. The resulting penalty was dispatched past Martinez by Chris Wood to put the Tricky Trees ahead. Villa pushed hard for an equaliser, with Youri Tielemans and Morgan Rogers testing Ortega, but Forest's defence held firm to seal the first-leg win.
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