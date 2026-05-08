Aston Villa 4-0 Nottingham Forest, Europa League SF: McGinn Stars As AVFC Book Ticket To Istanbul
John McGinn scored twice as Aston Villa routed Nottingham Forest 4-0 in the Europa League on Thursday to reach its first major European final in 44 years. McGinn’s second-half goals were almost identical left-footed shots from the edge of the area to cap a dominant display at Villa Park in the second leg of the all-English semifinal to the delight of roaring fans, including Prince William, who joined in singing “Sweet Caroline” after the final whistle. Villa advanced 4-1 on aggregate and will face German club Freiburg in the May 20 final in Istanbul. Freiburg beat 10-man Braga 3-1 on Thursday to advance 4-3 on aggregate.
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