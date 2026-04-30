Nottingham Forest Vs Aston Villa LIVE Score, Europa League: Midlands Rivals Clash For Final Spot

Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White celebrates scoring his sides third goal with Neco Williams to complete his hat-trick during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley in Nottingham, England, Sunday April 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mike Egerton

Welcome to our live coverage of the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 semi-final first leg between Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa at the City Ground on Thursday, April 30, 2026. Nottingham Forest are in good form of late, with a 5-0 win over Sunderland, which has taken them five points clear of the Premier League relegation zone. The Tricky Trees beat Portuguese giants Porto 2-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals to reach their first European semi-final since 1984. Aston Villa, meanwhile, are one of the favourites to lift the trophy and have thrashed Bologna 7-1 on aggregate. However, the Villans lost 1-0 to Fulham in their last league outing. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

30 Apr 2026, 10:29:39 pm IST Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa LIVE Score: Match Details Fixture: Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa

Series: UEFA Europa League 2025-26

Venue: The City Ground

Date: Thursday, April 30, 2026

Time: 12:30 AM IST (May 1)