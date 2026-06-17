Pakistan Facilitating Repatriation Of 30 Iranians: Deputy PM Ishaq Dar

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Pakistan has played the role of mediator between the US and Iran amid the conflict in the Middle East

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Pakistan Facilitating Repatriation Of 30 Iranians: Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Photo: File image |

Pakistan is facilitating the repatriation of 30 Iranian nationals, including fishermen, through the southern port city of Karachi, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Wednesday.

"Pakistan is pleased to facilitate the repatriation of 30 Iranian nationals,” Dar said in a post on social media X.

He said that those being repatriated include 8 Iranian fishermen rescued at sea by the British vessel MMA Valour after their boat ran aground, and 22 Iranian crew members from the vessel Lenore/Davina, recently interdicted by the US authorities.

“Both groups are expected to transit through Karachi in the coming days,” said Dar.

He added that Pakistan was in close coordination with the Iranian, the US and the UK authorities to ensure the safe transit and early return of “our Iranian brethren to their homeland”.

“Pakistan remains committed to humanitarian cooperation and to extending every possible assistance to our Iranian brothers,” he said.

Pakistan has played the role of mediator between the US and Iran amid the conflict in the Middle East and also supported humanitarian measures.

In May, Pakistan facilitated the repatriation of 20 crew members of an Iranian vessel to their country who were handed over to Islamabad after their vessel was seized by the US forces.

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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, left, meets with Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar upon his arrival in Pakistan, Friday, April 24, 2026. - (Iranian Foreign Ministry via AP)
Abbas Araghchi - X; Representative image
US envoys expected in Islamabad as both sides signal readiness for second round of talks - IMAGO / Xinhua
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP

Singapore had also helped with their repatriation

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