TN: Online Land Registration to Come into Force from Aug 17

In a major push towards transparent administration and hassle-free public service, the Tamil Nadu government has announced that the online "Anywhere Registration" system will become mandatory starting August 17, 2026, for property transactions.
This move will allow people to submit and register documents 24/7 from any location without physically visiting sub-registrar offices.
The announcement was made by Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister D Logesh Tamilselvan, during a high-level performance review meeting, an official release here said on Tuesday.
Speaking at the review meeting, the minister emphasised that since the new government assumed office on May 10, 2026, stringent measures have been implemented to completely eradicate bribery in the registration department and ensure total transparency.
He instructed officials to provide proper seating arrangements for visitors, address public grievances meticulously, avoid corrupt practices, and ensure that documents are processed instantly and handed back to the concerned individuals on the very same day.
According to the release, the online registration will be applicable for the first sale of a plot and the first sale of a flat.
The online registration's key features are dedicated logins, document uploads, biometric verification, online payment and filing, clarifications, digital delivery, download registered documents, legal validity and help desk.
Technical requirements for stakeholders include high-speed internet connectivity, government-authorized L0 & L1 fingerprint scanners and iris capturing devices.
The minister said that this new initiative will allow the public to register properties at their own convenience, significantly reducing overcrowding at key Sub-Registrar offices. It will also balance the workload across various offices, reduce waiting time, and drastically improve the overall quality, efficiency, and speed of registration services in Tamil Nadu.