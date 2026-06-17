US Restores 'Pacific Command' Title, Drops 'Indo-Pacific' Designation

The US Department of Defence has officially restored the name of the US Indo-Pacific Command to the US Pacific Command.
This decision reverses a 2018 change made during Donald Trump's first presidential term by then-Defence Secretary James Mattis.
The Pentagon stated that restoring the legacy USPACOM designation honours the command's deep historical roots dating back to 1947.
The United States has restored the name of the US Indo-Pacific Command to the US Pacific Command, reversing an eight-year-old decision.
The US Department of Defence announced the shift on Tuesday. The command's fundamental mission and its vast area of responsibility, which spans from the US West Coast to India's western border, remain unchanged, along with its unwavering commitment to maintaining a free and open theatre alongside regional allies and partners, PTI reported.
"Restoring the legacy USPACOM designation honours the command’s deep historical roots, fostering a sense of pride and collective spirit among all who serve in the Pacific," the Department of Defence said to PTI in a statement.
Honouring Historical Military Roots
The military organisation traces its origins back to the mid-20th century.
"Originally established on January 1, 1947, by President Harry S. Truman, the command operated under the USPACOM banner for over 70 years, standing as the oldest and largest of the United States' unified combatant commands," the Department of Defence told PTI.
The agency said that the original designation reflects long-standing international relationships.
"From its critical role in establishing the post-WWII regional security architecture to its coordination of joint forces during the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and countless humanitarian operations, the USPACOM namesake carries decades of military heritage and enduring regional partnerships," the department said to PTI.
The Legacy of 2018
The unified combatant command was renamed the US Indo-Pacific Command in 2018. This change occurred during Donald Trump’s first term as president.
At the time, then-Defence Secretary James Mattis explained that the new title recognised the increasing connectivity between the Indian and Pacific oceans, PTI reported.
The command stretches "from Bollywood to Hollywood, and from penguins to polar bears," and plays an important part in America’s National Defence Strategy, Mattis said in 2018.