CAA In Assam: Out Of 70 Applicants, Only 6 Granted Citizenship

The state government further informed the Assembly that, under the 1950 Act, 1,572 illegal migrants had been pushed back to Bangladesh since 2 May last year. Of these, 866 were from Sribhumi district and 357 from Cachar district. It also stated that 68 illegal migrants apprehended by the Railway Police were among those sent back.



On July 03, Gauhati High Court in a judgement upheld a foreigner tag for an assam labourer despite 15 citizenship documents. The labourer has lost his challenge against a tribunal order declaring him a foreigner after the Gauhati High Court ruled that the 15 documents he submitted, including a copy of the 1951 National Register of Citizens (NRC), a 1973 land purchase deed and a school certificate, were insufficient to establish his claim to Indian citizenship.