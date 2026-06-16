India Turns To Siberia’s Tomtor Deposit in Bid To Secure Rare Earth Supply Chains

IREL is in talks with Rosneft to obtain rare earth samples from Russia’s Tomtor deposit, one of the world’s largest undeveloped reserves.
The move supports India’s strategy to diversify critical mineral supplies beyond China.
Rare earths are vital for EVs, clean energy technologies, electronics and defence manufacturing.
India’s search for critical minerals has extended deep into Siberia, with state-run miner IREL (India) Limited in discussions with Rosneft to obtain rare earth samples from the Tomtor deposit in Russia’s Yakutia region.
The move comes as New Delhi accelerates efforts to secure supplies of strategic minerals essential for electric vehicles, renewable energy technologies and defence manufacturing while reducing dependence on China-dominated supply chains.
According to reports, the discussions are being conducted through government channels, with India seeking to assess the mineral composition of the deposit before considering deeper engagement. The samples would be processed in Russia before being shipped to India for evaluation. Tomtor is regarded as one of the world’s largest undeveloped rare earth deposits and was acquired by Rosneft in 2025 after years of development delays.
The outreach reflects a broader shift in India’s critical minerals strategy. IREL has been tasked with securing overseas resources as domestic demand for rare earths rises sharply. India recently approved a ₹73-billion programme to support rare earth magnet manufacturing and is simultaneously exploring mining opportunities in Argentina, Australia and Malawi, while pursuing partnerships with Japanese and South Korean firms.
Despite holding the world’s third-largest rare earth reserves, India remains heavily dependent on imports because it lacks large-scale refining and magnet-manufacturing capacity. Policymakers view supply diversification as crucial for long-term industrial and strategic security.
Explainer: Why Tomtor Matters For India
Rare earth elements are a group of minerals used in permanent magnets that power electric vehicle motors, wind turbines, advanced electronics and military systems. Control over these materials has become a geopolitical issue because China dominates mining, processing and magnet production globally.
Tomtor’s significance lies in both its scale and its potential mix of rare earths, including heavier elements that are often harder to source. Access to such deposits could help India diversify supplies and reduce vulnerability to disruptions in global markets.
However, securing raw material is only part of the challenge. India must also build processing, separation and magnet-manufacturing capabilities to convert mined minerals into high-value industrial products. That is why New Delhi is encouraging domestic investment while pursuing overseas resource partnerships.
If the Tomtor engagement progresses beyond sample testing, it could become a key pillar of India’s effort to create a resilient rare-earth supply chain for the clean-energy and defence sectors in the coming decade.