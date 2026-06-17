PM Modi Urges Maritime Security at G7 After Indian Mariners Killed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged G7 leaders in Evian-Les-Bains to ensure maritime security and protect seafarers.
The appeal follows US military strikes in the Gulf of Oman that killed three Indian mariners on blockaded vessels.
Modi emphasized that lasting solutions to international conflicts must be achieved through dialogue, diplomacy, and cooperation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged global leaders to ensure maritime security and protect seafarers, addressing the G7 summit days after a US military strike killed three Indian mariners in the Gulf of Oman.
Modi spoke during an outreach session titled "Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity" in Evian-Les-Bains, France. India firmly believes lasting solutions to conflicts can only be found through dialogue, diplomacy and international cooperation.
The US Central Command disabled three vessels — the Marivex on June 8, the Settebello on June 9, and the Jalveer on June 11 — for allegedly violating an American blockade of Iranian ports, the news agency reported. Modi highlighted the issue a day before scheduled bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump.
"We must ensure that maritime routes remain secure and that seafarers can perform their duties without fear," Modi said.
Trust and Global Partnerships
Modi said mutual trust remains the ultimate strategic asset today. He positioned it above minerals, technology, or markets, PTI reported. He said misusing trade and technology for narrow interests creates a severe international trust deficit.
"Today's world is more interconnected and interdependent than ever before... partnerships succeed only when trust lies at their core," Modi said.
"The trust that technology and supply chains will be used for the global good, rather than as weapons," Modi said.
Empowering the Global South
The prime minister advocated heavily for developing nations. He cited the inclusive growth mantra "Sarv Jan Hitaye, Sarv Jan Sukhaye" — welfare and happiness for all — as central to international development, the Press Trust of India reported. India has always followed the principle of "humanity first", the news agency reported.
"Today, the Global South has high expectations... what they seek is not merely support, but partnership... rooted in dignity, not dependency," Modi claimed.
India attended the summit as a guest country. The G7 comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, the United States, and the EU. Modi arrived in Evian-les-Bains after concluding a two-day trip to Slovakia, the news agency reported.