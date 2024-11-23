The counting of assembly seat bypolls were held across 14 states in two phases in November and two parliamentary bypoll seats in Kerala and Maharashtra are underway today.
Congress' Priyanka Gandhi who made her electoral debut with Wayanad candidacy, is leading with a comfortable margin.
Meanwhile, a tight race with reports of sporadic violence between workers of Bharatiya Janata Party, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party is being witnessed in Uttar Pradesh where 9 seats were contested for a bypoll.
After months of protests regarding brutal rape and murder of a female doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the results of the six bypoll seats in West Bengal was under much attention as the public outcry in the state created an anti-TMC wave. But TMC has emerged winner in 5 out of 6 seats so far and is leading the other seat as well.
Congress-ruled Karnataka is also celebrating their win in all three bypoll seats in the state.
The first phase of Bypolls were held on November 13 for 31 assembly seats spread across 10 states and on November 20 for 15 assembly seats across 4 states.
Parliamentary Constituency Bypoll Winners
(The lists are being updated according to Election Commission of India website)
Kerala
Wayanad -
Maharashtra
Nanded -
Assembly Constituency Bypoll Winners
Assam
Dholai -
Sidli - Nirmal Kumar Brahma (United People’s Party, Liberal)
Bongaigaon -
Behali - Diganta Ghatowal (Bharatiya Janata Party)
Samaguri -
Bihar
Tarari - Vishal Prashant (Bharatiya Janata Party)
Ramgarh - Ashok Kumar Singh (Bharatiya Janata Party)
Imamganj - Deepa Kumari (Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular))
Belaganj - Manorama Devi (Janata Dal (United))
Chhattisgarh
Raipur City South -
Gujarat
Vav -
Madhya Pradesh
Vijaypur -Budhni -
Meghalaya
Gambegre - Mehtab Chandee Agitok Sangma (National People's Party)
Rajasthan
Jhunjhunu -
Dausa -
Deoli-Uniara -
Khinvsar -
Chorasi - Anil Kumar Katara (Bharat Adivasi Party)
Salumber -
Ramgarh -
Punjab
Gidderbaha -
Dera Baba Nanak - Gurdeep Singh Randhawa (Aam Aadmi Party)
Chabbewal (SC) - Dr. Ishank Kumar (Aam Aadmi Party)
Barnala - Kuldeep Singh Dhillon Kala Dhillon (Indian National Congress)
Uttarakhand
Kedarnath - Asha Nautiyal (Bharatiya Janata Party)
Sikkim
Soreng-Chakung - Aditya Golay (Tamang) (Sikkim Krantikari Morcha)
Namchi-Singhithang - Satish Chandra Rai (Sikkim Krantikari Morcha)
Uttar Pradesh
Meerapur -
Kundarki -
Ghaziabad - Sanjeev Sharma (Bharatiya Janata Party)
Khair (SC) - Surender Diler (Bharatiya Janata Party)
Karhal -
Sishamau - Naseem Solanki (Samajwadi Party)
Phulpur -
Katehari -
Majhawan -
Kerala
Palakkad - Rahul Mamkootathil (Indian National Congress)
Chelakkara - U R Pradeep (Communist Party of India (Marxist))
Karnataka
Shiggaon - Pathan Yasir Ahmed Khan (Indian National Congress)
Sandur - E Annapoorna (Indian National Congress)
Channapatna - C P Yogeeshwara (Indian National Congress)
West Bengal
Sitai - Sangita Roy (All India Trinamool Congress)
Madarihat - Jayprakash Toppo (All India Trinamool Congress)
Naihati - Sanat Dey (All India Trinamool Congress)
Haroa - SK Rabiul Islam (All India Trinamool Congress)
Medinipur - Sujoy Hazra (All India Trinamool Congress)
Taldangra -