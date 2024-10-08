429 Villages Affected In Bihar As Kosi River Swells; Death Toll Reaches 17 In Meghalaya

Approximately 15 lakh people are affected by severe flooding in Bihar amid the ongoing festival season. Many residents, facing a lack of relief materials and inadequate support, find themselves stranded. Some are stuck on rooftops, awaiting rescue, concerned about the rising waters of the Kosi River.
The Bihar Disaster Management Department reported that as of October 2, 429 villages across 17 districts have been affected. The districts include East Champaran, West Champaran, Araria, and Muzaffarpur, among others. Heavy rainfall in Nepal and northern Bihar has led to unprecedented water releases from the Kosi and Gandak barrages, further aggravated by multiple embankment breaches that occurred on October 1.
In Muzaffarpur, impacted residents held protests on Sunday by blocking the Muzaffarpur-Sitamarhi national highway in response to the inadequate relief efforts. The police there arrested eight persons for posing as flood victims and allegedly throwing stones at security personnel during a protest in Muzaffarpur district, resulting in injuries to several officers.
This year's floods are notable for the release of 6.6 lakh cusecs of water from the Birpur barrage on the Kosi, the highest in nearly 60 years. The Kosi River has a history of changing its course, having shifted over 120 km in the past 250 years due to sedimentation and erosion. Such changes increase the likelihood of flooding, especially when heavy rains raise water levels.
Each year, flooding results in loss of life, significant health issues, and economic damages, including infrastructure destruction and crop loss. The state government has made an annual financial commitment of about Rs 1,000 crore for flood management. Migration from flood-prone areas, particularly the Kosi region, continues as residents seek better opportunities elsewhere.
Death toll reaches 17 in Meghalaya
Meanwhile, Meghalaya is also grappling with the aftermath of heavy rainfall that began on October 4. The death toll due to the ongoing crisis has reached 17, including two children aged 8 and 3, who tragically fell into a pit obscured by floodwaters in the North Garo Hills district. The children were from Bate Apal-Bangsi Apal village.
The Garo Hills region has been significantly impacted, with flash floods and landslides claiming lives and displacing thousands.
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma visited the affected areas, met the families of the deceased, and inspected relief camps. Meghalaya’s State Disaster Response Force is actively assisting those affected, as rainfall continues to challenge recovery efforts.
Approximately 17,000 people from around 165 villages have been relocated to relief camps. While the situation is reportedly improving as the weather clears and floodwaters begin to recede, significant damage to crops and farmland is evident.