National

429 Villages Affected In Bihar As Kosi River Swells; Death Toll Reaches 17 In Meghalaya

Lakhs of people are displaced and marooned in both Bihar and Meghalaya as floods affected both the states recently. In Meghalaya, several death have also been reported due to floods.

Bihar floods
An aerial view of houses at a flood-affected area, in Darbhanga district, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. Photo: PTI
info_icon

Approximately 15 lakh people are affected by severe flooding in Bihar amid the ongoing festival season. Many residents, facing a lack of relief materials and inadequate support, find themselves stranded. Some are stuck on rooftops, awaiting rescue, concerned about the rising waters of the Kosi River.

The Bihar Disaster Management Department reported that as of October 2, 429 villages across 17 districts have been affected. The districts include East Champaran, West Champaran, Araria, and Muzaffarpur, among others. Heavy rainfall in Nepal and northern Bihar has led to unprecedented water releases from the Kosi and Gandak barrages, further aggravated by multiple embankment breaches that occurred on October 1.

In Muzaffarpur, impacted residents held protests on Sunday by blocking the Muzaffarpur-Sitamarhi national highway in response to the inadequate relief efforts. The police there arrested eight persons for posing as flood victims and allegedly throwing stones at security personnel during a protest in Muzaffarpur district, resulting in injuries to several officers.

This year's floods are notable for the release of 6.6 lakh cusecs of water from the Birpur barrage on the Kosi, the highest in nearly 60 years. The Kosi River has a history of changing its course, having shifted over 120 km in the past 250 years due to sedimentation and erosion. Such changes increase the likelihood of flooding, especially when heavy rains raise water levels.

Each year, flooding results in loss of life, significant health issues, and economic damages, including infrastructure destruction and crop loss. The state government has made an annual financial commitment of about Rs 1,000 crore for flood management. Migration from flood-prone areas, particularly the Kosi region, continues as residents seek better opportunities elsewhere.

Death toll reaches 17 in Meghalaya

Meanwhile, Meghalaya is also grappling with the aftermath of heavy rainfall that began on October 4. The death toll due to the ongoing crisis has reached 17, including two children aged 8 and 3, who tragically fell into a pit obscured by floodwaters in the North Garo Hills district. The children were from Bate Apal-Bangsi Apal village.

The Garo Hills region has been significantly impacted, with flash floods and landslides claiming lives and displacing thousands. 

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma visited the affected areas, met the families of the deceased, and inspected relief camps. Meghalaya’s State Disaster Response Force is actively assisting those affected, as rainfall continues to challenge recovery efforts.

Approximately 17,000 people from around 165 villages have been relocated to relief camps. While the situation is reportedly improving as the weather clears and floodwaters begin to recede, significant damage to crops and farmland is evident.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Women's T20 WC: ENG-W Beat RSA-W By 7 Wickets - In Pics
  2. Chhattisgarh Vs Delhi Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group D Round 1 Match
  3. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique Tons Power Pakistan On Day 1 - In Pics
  4. Pakistan Vs England 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: PAK Pile Pressure On ENG On Flat Multan Track
  5. Tamil Nadu Vs Saurashtra Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group D Round 1 Match
Football News
  1. FIFA 2026 World Cup Asian Qualifiers Round 3 Preview: Australia, China Seek First Wins
  2. UEFA Nations League: Kobbie Mainoo One Of Three England Players To Pull Out Of Squad
  3. Jarell Quansah Signs New Long-term Liverpool Deal
  4. Chelsea Vs Man United, Women's Super League: Sonia Bompastor Frustrated With Decision To Postpone Match
  5. Manchester City, Premier League Claim Win Over Commercial Deals After Independent Panel Verdict
Tennis News
  1. Japan Open 2024: Naomi Osaka Pulls Out Of The Tournament Due To Injury
  2. Shanghai Masters: Fritz, Dimitrov Advance After Rain-Delayed Second Round
  3. Davis Cup 2025: India Drawn Against Togo In World Group I Play-Offs
  4. China Open 2024: Gauff Lands Her Second Career WTA 1000 Title - In Pics
  5. China Open 2024: Gauff Took A Relaxed Approach Against Muchova In The Final
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jammu and Kashmir Election Result LIVE: NC's Gurez Candidate Bags Seat, BJP Registers Win In Basohli
  2. Haryana Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP Crosses Majority Mark Of 46 In Trends, Congress Trails With 34 Seats
  3. 429 Villages Affected In Bihar As Kosi River Swells; Death Toll Reaches 17 In Meghalaya
  4. MP Woman Faces 5-Day 'Digital Arrest', Loses Rs 46 Lakh To Fraudsters
  5. Haryana Election Results: BJP Looks Set For Hattrick, Proving Exit Polls Wrong
Entertainment News
  1. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
  2. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  3. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  4. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  5. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
US News
  1. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  2. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  3. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  4. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
  5. Hurricane Leslie Strengthens To Category 1. What To Know About Its Path And Impact
World News
  1. North Korea's Kim Again Threatens To Use Nuclear Weapons Against South Korea, US
  2. Middle East Tensions: Netanyahu Vows To Bring Hostages Back, Another Hezbollah Leader Killed | Latest
  3. Israel-Lebanon Conflict: Nasrallah, 8 Other Hezbollah Commanders Killed Within Days | Remaining Leadership
  4. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  5. Downing Street Reshuffle: UK PM Keir Starmer Announces New Chief Of Staff
Latest Stories
  1. Chhattisgarh Vs Delhi Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group D Round 1 Match
  2. Haryana Election Results: BJP Looks Set For Hattrick, Proving Exit Polls Wrong
  3. Jammu and Kashmir Election Result LIVE: NC's Gurez Candidate Bags Seat, BJP Registers Win In Basohli
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 8, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Haryana Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP Crosses Majority Mark Of 46 In Trends, Congress Trails With 34 Seats
  6. As Counting Of Votes For J&K Assembly Elections Begins, Omar Says They Fought The Good Fight, Results Will Reflect It
  7. Haryana Assembly Election 2024: What Past Vote Shares Foretell
  8. Assembly Results Today: Will Haryana, J&K Defy Exit Polls? What Projections Say