Abhishek Banerjee Slams PM’s ‘Drama’ Remark, Says Government Must Answer For SIR Deaths

Banerjee said the opposition had been demanding a structured discussion on the SIR process, which he asserted had already resulted in “around 40 deaths, including BLOs”.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Abhishek Banerjee Slams PM’s ‘Drama’ Remark, Says Government Must Answer For SIR Deaths
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • TMC leader and MP Abhishek Banerjee on Monday pushed back strongly against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s allegation that the opposition was reducing Parliament to a platform for “drama”.

  • Reacting to this, Banerjee said the opposition had been demanding a structured discussion on the SIR process.

  • He placed responsibility on the Election Commission for what he termed an “unplanned and glitch-ridden” revision.

TMC leader and MP Abhishek Banerjee on Monday pushed back strongly against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s allegation that the opposition was reducing Parliament to a platform for “drama”. Banerjee argued that seeking answers on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and other matters of governance should not be trivialised.

His response followed the Prime Minister’s comments earlier in the day, delivered to the media outside Parliament as the winter session began. Modi had remarked that Parliament “is not a place for drama but for delivery”, characterising the opposition’s behaviour as a “warm-up arena” ahead of elections and even suggesting he could offer them “tips to bring positivity in politics”.

Reacting to this, Banerjee said the opposition had been demanding a structured discussion on the SIR process, which he asserted had already resulted in “around 40 deaths, including BLOs”, due to what he described as serious procedural failures.

“What the opposition is asking for is a debate on SIR. Is that drama? If raising people’s voice is drama, then the people will give them a reply in the next election,” the TMC national general secretary said.

Related Content
Related Content

He placed responsibility on the Election Commission for what he termed an “unplanned and glitch-ridden” revision. According to him, BLOs had not received adequate training and lacked the necessary tools to carry out the exercise effectively.

“The EC didn’t train BLOs. It didn’t fix the glitches. The voter roll isn’t updated. Forty people have died due to an unplanned SIR. Where is accountability from the government?” Banerjee asked.

Continuing his criticism, Banerjee accused the BJP of selectively expressing outrage while avoiding responsibility in multiple areas.

“People stood in serpentine queues during demonetisation ten years back. The black money flow has increased. Where is the accountability? Blasts are happening, and terrorists are entering the country. Again, where is the accountability?” he said.

Banerjee maintained that the opposition was adhering to democratic norms by questioning those in power as well as the Election Commission.

“Just because they have won a few states doesn’t mean they are not answerable to the people. The same people will remove them from power,” the Diamond Harbour MP said.

He also referred to concerns surrounding the Pahalgam terror attack, saying the government could not choose which issues merited scrutiny.

“We are raising questions on Pahalgam, on the 40 deaths linked to SIR, and the BJP thinks this is drama? We are not against SIR but against the method and the way it is being executed,” he said.

Reasserting a long-standing allegation, Banerjee claimed that the Union government had withheld significant dues owed to West Bengal. “They have blocked Rs 2 lakh crore of Bengal,” he said.

Underscoring that accountability “cannot be optional in a democracy”, Banerjee stated that the opposition would continue to demand explanations both inside Parliament and beyond it.

With PTI inputs

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. BCCI Sets Up Urgent Talks With Gambhir, Agarkar Ahead Of India Vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Report

  2. Shubman Gill Injury Update: India's Test Skipper To Resume Batting Ahead Of SA T20Is – Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Shrugs Off Prep Talk After Match-Winning Ton

  4. India Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli's 83rd International Century Shines Bright As Men In Blue Beat SA By 17 Runs

  5. Harshit Rana’s Fiery Send-Off Overshadows Dewald Brevis’ No-Look Six In IND vs SA 1st ODI - Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Courtroom to Politics: The Rising Anti-Intellectualism In India

  2. RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav In Hibernation Post-Bihar Elections Loss

  3. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  4. Caste, Politics, And Power: Adi Dravidas in the Dravidian Model

  5. Assam Tribal Students Storm BTC Assembly Escalating Protests Over ST-Status Proposal

Entertainment News

  1. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  2. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  3. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  4. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Bangladesh: Yunus-Led Interim Government Faces Legal Questions Over July Charter Referendum

  2. India Sends 21 Tonnes of Relief, 80 NDRF Personnel To Sri Lanka After Cyclone Ditwah

  3. Over 400 Indians Evacuated From Sri Lanka Following Cyclone Ditwah

  4. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  5. Hong Kong Fire Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 128 As Search For Missing Continues

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution